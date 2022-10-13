Carlyle considers Gabon-focused Assala sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Carlyle considers Gabon-focused Assala sale

Carlyle Group is preparing to sell its Gabon-focused Assala Energy, with the aim of raising $1 billion.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/10/2022, 9:08 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Gabon is moving towards a micro LNG plan on its Mboga licence in an effort to cut flaring and move away from gasoil-fired power.
Carlyle-backed Assala bought mature assets in Gabon in 2017

Reuters reported the news, citing industry sources, while the Financial Times also reported it citing people familiar with the plan.

Carlyle has launched a strategic review of the business. It formed Assala with the acquisition of Shell’s Gabon operations in 2017, paying $628 million for the assets. It bought a licence from Total Gabon in 2018 and then added more licences in 2019.

There is no certainty about a deal, the FT said. A transaction may involve a sale of all or part of the company, or a merger with another producer.

High energy prices have prompted Carlyle’s interest in examining a sale, with reports that some companies have already expressed interest.

Carlyle also has stakes in North Sea-focused Neptune Energy, Swiss refiner Varo Energy and Spain’s Cepsa.

At the recent Energy Intelligence Forum, Carlyle head of impact Meg Starr defended keeping stakes in energy companies. Selling such assets would be an easy way of reducing emissions, she said, but would not reduce the amount of carbon emitted.

Assala produces just over 50,000 barrels per day of oil. It also provides gas to the local Gamba power plant, providing electricity to the community. The company has pointed to this as an instance of reducing emissions, with the gas acting as an alternative to diesel.

The Carlyle company has production licences at Rabi Kounga II, Toucan II, Bende M’Bassou Totou II, Koula/Damier, Gamba/Ivinga and Atora II. It also has a non-operated stake in the Tsiengui production licence.

In 2019, Assala gained three onshore exploration licences: Mutamba-Iroru II, Nziembou II & Ozigo II.

The company has the stated policy of seeking out brownfield assets, running them more efficiently and reducing the carbon footprint. As of 2021, Assala had drilled 20 new wells and worked over 70 more.

