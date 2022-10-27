Capricorn deal rewards execs over shareholders, Palliser complains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn deal rewards execs over shareholders, Palliser complains

Palliser Capital has joined criticism of Capricorn Energy’s proposed merger with NewMed Energy, saying it undervalues the Egypt-focused producer.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/10/2022, 10:58 am Updated: 27/10/2022, 11:03 am
“The Capricorn Board and management team have run out of ideas and are throwing in the towel,” the investor said. The board have negotiated two deals, both of which “significantly undervalue” Capricorn. The deals both prioritise rewards for executive as the “expense of long-suffering Capricorn shareholders”.

Palliser has 6.6% stake in Capricorn, it reports.

The investor cited research from ERCE valuing Capricorn at $1.131 billion, or 315 pence per share. This is 29% more than Capricorn’s share price as of October 25 and 27% more than the NewMed offer.

The deal could see a payment of $30 million going to Capricorn’s senior executives, Palliser said. This is “truly jarring when assessed against the chronic underperformance, pervasive misallocation of capital, culture of excessive pay and track record of wasteful administrative spend that these same executives have been accountable for over the past decade”.

Value plan

Capricorn does not need to sell under these conditions, Palliser said. If the company cannot find a better deal “then the company should stop wasting further shareholder resources and instead follow the proposed Value Optimisation Plan”.

Palliser’s plan claims to unlock Capricorn’s near term value and could boost its worth to 400 pence in the medium term.

The Palliser plan has two near-term moves. The first would be to return excess cash to shareholders, which Palliser reads the NewMed deal as saying there is at least $620mn.

The second step would be to realise the value of the contingent rights. This could either be through a sale at fair value or by distributing contingent rights to shareholders.

In the medium term, Capricorn should cut its administrative costs, to a level in line with its stake in the non-operated Egypt joint venture. The investor said Capricorn should also increase its focus on Egypt, through the contract optimisation process that a number of other investors have undergone.

Palliser’s criticism echoes many of the concerns raised by Irenic Capital Management, which has a 1.5% stake in Capricorn.

The investor criticised Capricorn’s merger plan with Tullow Oil in August.

