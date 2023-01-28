Eni, NOC kick off $8bn gas project offshore Libya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eni, NOC kick off $8bn gas project offshore Libya

Mellitah is the origin point for the Greenstream pipeline, which carries gas from Libya to Italy, via Sicily. 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/01/2023, 6:11 pm
© BloombergThe ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building seen through trees in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
The ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building seen through trees in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Eni has struck a major $8 billion deal with National Oil Corp. (NOC), securing future gas supplies.

Eni head Claudio Descalzi signed the agreement with NOC head Farhat Bengdara. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Libyan counterpart Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh witnessed the signing today in Libya.

Meloni and Descalzi were in Algeria earlier this week, while other Italian dignitaries visited Egypt.

The deal today focuses on the development of the A&E gas fields, offshore Libya, in the D contract area.

Eni said it expects to start production in 2026. It will reach peak production of 750 million cubic feet per day of gas (7.7 billion cubic metres per year).

The development will consist of two main platforms tied in to existing treatment facilities at the Mellitah complex.

It will also include a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility at Mellitah. Eni did not specify how much carbon the facility would capture. Previously it has been reported that it would be around 3 million tonnes per year.

Mellitah is the origin point for the 8 bcm per year Greenstream pipeline, which carries gas from Libya to Italy, via Sicily.

It will export gas in addition to channelling some volumes for local consumption.

“This agreement will enable important investments in Libya’s energy sector, contributing to local development and job creation while strengthening Eni’s role as a leading operator in the country,” Descalzi said.

According to tender information for a jack-up, which will drill the wells, the plan is to begin drilling in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mellitah Oil & Gas, an Eni-NOC joint venture, has previously set out a plan to drill eight wells on the A structure and 23 on the E.

Libyan reports have described the deal as the most significant step for the country’s energy sector since 2011.

Eni produced 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of gas in Libya in 2022, with equity production of 165,000 boepd.

The Italian company started up the Bahr Essalam phase 2 project in the same area as A&E in 2018. This added around 400 mmcf per day of production, starting up three years after final investment decision (FID).

