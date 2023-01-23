Italy wheels out top politicians for North African energy push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Italy wheels out top politicians for North African energy push

Data from the European Union shows Algerian gas flows to Italy up 41% year on year in the third quarter of 2022.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/01/2023, 12:08 pm Updated: 23/01/2023, 1:46 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by PM Meloni's TwitterTwo people talk, with another man behind, flanked by Italian and Algerian flags
Top Italian politicians are visiting North Africa, with discussions on security, Libya - and, of course, energy supplies. Picture shows; Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in talks with Algerian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane . Algiers. Supplied by PM Meloni's Twitter Date; 22/01/2023

Top Italian politicians are visiting North Africa, with discussions on security, Libya – and, of course, energy supplies.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Algiers on January 22. She held talks with Algerian Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane and is due to meet President Abdelmadjid Tebboune today.

Meloni said energy and the two countries’ bilateral relationship was at the heart of talks. “The Mediterranean unites us,” she said, thanking Benabderrahmane “for the warm welcome and fruitful meeting”.

The Italian premiere also visited an Italian Naval ship in Algeria, saying the crew was working to “defend Italian credibility and interests every day”.

Benabderrahmane met Meloni at the airport and the two visited a memorial to the war of independence against France.

Meloni’s predecessor, Mario Draghi, visited Algeria and signed energy deals with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in July 2022. Draghi’s visit was his last in office, he resigned shortly afterwards having lost the election to Meloni.

Algeria agreed, during the Draghi visit, to increase gas exports to Italy by 4 billion cubic metres.

Algeria is now Italy’s top source of energy imports. Italy is highly reliant on gas, for power and industry.

Doing deals

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi has accompanied Meloni on her visit to Algeria. Descalzi has strong support from the government, not least for his insights and connections with African energy suppliers.

Descalzi said recently that Italy would have sufficient energy supplies for next winter – as long as it can increase supplies from Algeria.

Eni said today that Descalzi had signed two agreements with Sonatrach CEO Toufik Hakkar. These cover energy supplies and decarbonisation.

Meloni and Tebboune witnessed the Sonatrach-Eni deals.

The two companies plan to find ways to reduce emissions, generate renewable energy and green hydrogen, while also thinking on carbon capture.

Eni and Sonatrach will also carry out studies to “identify possible measures to improve Algeria’s energy export capacity to Europe”.

Descalzi said the deals “bear witness to our commitment to ensuring Italy’s security of supply while at the same time pursuing our decarbonisation objectives. The partnership between Italy and Algeria gets stronger today, and Algeria’s key role as one of Europe’s main energy suppliers is confirmed”.

Meloni praised Draghi’s efforts to secure energy supplies but said that he had not gone far enough. She has highlighted the importance of energy security for Italy, saying the country should aim to emerge from the crisis “stronger and more autonomous than before”.

Meloni has consciously referenced Enrico Mattei, the founder of Eni, who supported Algeria in its early years. The Italian premier visited the Mattei garden in Algiers today, which symbolises the Italy-Algeria relationship.

While Meloni is visiting Algeria, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is in Cairo. He met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on January 22 and the two discussed “energy security, economic co-operation and stability in the Mediterranean, especially in Libya”.

Man on big screen with blue tint © Supplied by Ed Reed / Energy Voi
Picture shows; Claudio Descalzi, Eni CEO. ADIPEC. Supplied by Ed Reed / Energy Voice Date; 31/10/2022

Descalzi visited al-Sisi on January 16. Eni discussed its plans for the energy transition and decarbonisation in Egypt. It signed a memorandum of intent to work on reducing emissions, particularly through tackling gas flaring.

Data from the European Union shows Algerian gas flows to Italy up 41% year on year in the third quarter of 2022. The North African state increased flows to the EU as a whole by only 4%, while its LNG supplies actually fell 7%.

Algeria’s supplies to Spain fell 36% year on year, as a result of the closure of the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME) pipeline, via Morocco.

CIDOB researcher Francis Ghilès has said Italy is due to receive 31 bcm of gas from Algeria in 2023. Algeria is facing challenges in producing more gas, opening the path for new investments from Eni.

Ghilès noted that Spain’s relationship with Algeria had suffered because of its changed position on Western Sahara. “The crisis has cost Spain 85% of its exports to Algeria,” he said.

He went on to note that Sonatrach has inserted clauses allowing it to change the currency in which it receives payment for gas. Algeria has also moved to prevent countries from reselling its gas to others, Ghilès said.

Updated at 1:46 pm with Eni-Sonatrach deals. 

