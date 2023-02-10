Sanha on track for Angola LNG as Sarens loads out jacket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sanha on track for Angola LNG as Sarens loads out jacket

SLGC is intended to tackle a projected supply gap at the Angola LNG facility.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/02/2023, 11:43 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SarensA massive jacket moves onto a barge
Sonamet has loaded out the Sanha jacket, for Chevron's Block 0 work. Picture shows; The Sanha jacket load out . Angola. Supplied by Sarens

Sonamet and Sarens have loaded a 2,200 tonne jacket onto a barge, for Chevron’s Sanha project.

Sarens oversaw the move. The Belgian company took care of planning, co-ordination and execution of the skidding and then load out of the jacket.

The crew used four 200 tonne stand jacks for the move, with 20 ballast pumps to maintain the barge at the right level during the transfer.

Chevron awarded the $300 million Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC) project to Subsea 7 in 2021, with fabrication to take place at the Sonamet yard in Lobito.

SLGC is intended to tackle a projected supply gap at the Angola LNG facility.

Sarens said keeping the vessel level was a “seminal challenge”. While the weather was warm, Sarens noted “gusty winds” as it moved the jacket onto the barge. The jacket is 37 metres high and weighs 2,200 tonnes.

It took four weeks to move the equipment from Belgium to Angola and another three weeks to set up.

Sonamet expressed its gratitude to Sarens, in addition to Prezioso, Oceaneering and EDG. Sonamet is a joint venture of Subsea 7, Sonangol and Wapo.

The venture said moving the jacket onto the barge came after two years of team work.

Fabrication was due to take place from 2021 to 2022, with offshore work during 2023. The platform will be in 70 metres of water in Block 0, off Cabinda.

Sonamet has been working with Chevron’s Cabinda Gulf Oil Co. (Cabgoc) subsidiary since 1998, with the Vuko A and Kungolo B works.

