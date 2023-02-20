Panoro and partners add another EG block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Panoro and partners add another EG block

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/02/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 20/02/2023, 8:05 am
Photo of Ed Reed
A group of overall-clad workers on a deck, covered with a net
Aboard the FPSO Panoro Energy

Panoro Energy and partners have won Equatorial Guinea’s EG-01, extending their interests around the Ceiba and Okume fields.

Panoro has a 56% stake in the block and will act as operator. Kosmos Energy has 24% and GEPetrol 20%. The block is next to Block G, which holds Ceiba and Okume, and Block S.

John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro, said the award of this block was a “natural and complementary expansion of our portfolio in Equatorial Guinea”. The move was “in line with our infrastructure led exploration strategy, increasing our access to a large inventory of oil prospects and leads within tie back distance of existing production facilities for a modest financial exposure”.

Map showing blocks off Equatorial Guinea © Supplied by Panoro
Equatorial Guinea

The block is in water depths ranging from 30 metres to 500 and is covered by 3D seismic. The initial period will run for three years during which they will carry out subsurface studies based on existing seismic data.

Then they will have an option for another two year period, during which they would drill an exploration well.

Past drilling on the block has suggested there is potential, with an “extensive prospect inventory” within tie-back distance to Ceiba and the Okume complex.

Companies have drilled three wells on the block since 2003. Two found thin oil and gas pay, while the third found oil shows.

Panoro drew comparisons between EG-01 and Block G, where past exploration has found more than 1 billion barrels of stock tank oil initially in place.

Panoro entered Block S in October 2022. Kosmos and Trident Energy have set out a plan to drill an exploration well on the block in 2024.

