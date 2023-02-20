McDermott arrives for pipe work at BP’s GTA LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

McDermott arrives for pipe work at BP’s GTA LNG

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/02/2023, 10:04 am Updated: 20/02/2023, 10:08 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Mauritania's MinistrBig ship with pipelaying equipment on the back, with people in foreground
McDermott International's Amazon pipelay vessel has arrived in Mauritania to begin work on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project. Picture shows; The Amazon pipelay vessel has arrived in Nouakchott. Nouakchott, Mauritania. Supplied by Mauritania's Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME) Date; 18/02/2023

McDermott International’s Amazon pipelay vessel has arrived in Mauritania to begin work on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project.

The vessel arrived in Nouakchott on February 17.

Man in hi vis vest speaks into mic © Supplied by Mauritania's Ministr
Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines & Energy Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh Supplied by Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME) Date; 18/02/2023

Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines & Energy Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh visited the ship as it docked and before it headed out to the Tortue field. As of this morning, the ship is on course for the field, according to ship tracking website Marine Traffic.

The minister was briefed on the ship and its plans for the next few months, as it connects deepwater wells with pipelines. He described the arrival of the vessel as an important stage in the field development. Production at the 2.5 million tonne per year facility is on course to begin at the end of this year.

The minister reported progress on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project was at 90% completion.

© Supplied by Mauritania's Ministr
Picture shows; The Amazon pipelay vessel has arrived in Nouakchott. Supplied by Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME) Date; 18/02/2023

Representatives of BP, Kosmos Energy and McDermott held talks with the government delegation.

McDermott won the initial subsea infrastructure connection work in March 2019. The contract covered connections for four of 12 wells, running to the FPSO. The company said the work was worth $500-750 million.

McDermott carried out front-end engineering and design (FEED) on the four wells under a contract awarded in March 2018.

Going shallower

The FPSO for the LNG project sailed away from China on January 23. The vessel is currently moored in Singapore. It will soon heads on to the border of Mauritania and Senegal. The GTA FPSO is due to arrive in the second quarter.

The production pipelines will run to the FPSO, a distance of around 80 km. The FPSO removes liquids – primarily water and condensate – and then exports gas to the floating LNG (FLNG) hub, around 35 km away.

Where the wells are in water depths of 2,850 metres, the FPSO will be in only 120 metres. The FLNG hub will be in only 30 metres of water – and sheltered behind an artificial 1 km long breakwater.

© Supplied by Mauritania's Ministr
Picture shows; The Amazon pipelay vessel in Nouakchott. Supplied by Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME) Date; 18/02/2023

