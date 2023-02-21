Shell signs up for more Northwest African exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell signs up for more Northwest African exploration

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/02/2023, 2:23 pm
© Supplied by Mauritania's MinistrMan in hi vis vest speaks into mic
Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines & Energy Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh Supplied by Mauritania's Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME) Date; 18/02/2023

Shell has struck a deal to explore Mauritania’s C2 block, the local oil ministry reports.

Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines & Energy Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh signed the production-sharing contract (PSC) today in Nouakchott. Shell vice president for deepwater exploration Bill Langin represented the company.

Shell committed to carrying out seismic and exploration in the first phase. Drilling would come at a later date. Mauritania will hold 25% of the block’s equity, the MPME said.

Ould Mohamed Saleh welcomed Shell’s decision to move into the new block, saying it demonstrated Mauritania’s promotion of its oil sector.

Langin said the company would work with Mauritania for a “fruitful future”.

While work in C2 is just beginning, the MPME said Shell was planning to drill another licence in the coastal area before the end of 2023.

Shell entered Mauritania in 2018, when it signed up to explore the C10 and C19 blocks with 90% stakes. At the time, the company said this marked an entry into the West African Atlantic Margin.

The company acquired 6,205 square km of 3D seismic in Mauritania, with work starting in 2019. The seismic may shed light on both C2 and C10. Shell’s new block is just south of C10. The company no longer holds C19.

Shell’s local plans came up in the Mauritanian Council of Ministers meeting last week. The council agreed to rearrange the exploration phases on C10 to help Shell explore other blocks in the basin.

Authorising the MPME to sign the PSC with Shell on C2, the cabinet said the award of the adjacent block would “encourage the prospectivity and potential joint exploitation of the two blocks”. There was discussion in 2022 of bringing a partner in, but nothing appears to have materialised.

Tullow Oil previously worked on the C2 licence. It shot seismic in the area in 2012 but relinquished the area soon after.

Capricorn Energy is facing a drill-or-drop decision for its C7 block in Mauritania in April. The company has talked about the Dauphin prospect on the licence potentially holding 1 billion barrels of liquids. However, given the change of management at Capricorn recently – following a failed merger process – it is unclear whether this will move ahead.

