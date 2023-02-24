Invictus opts for appraisal over exploration in Zimbabwe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Australia’s Invictus Energy has opted to follow up its Mukuyu discovery, rather than go for exploration at Baobab.

The company expects to spud the Mukuyu-2 early in the third quarter this year. The rig it used for the Mukuyu-1 is warm stacked on site in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin.

“We will take the learnings from the successful Mukuyu-1/ST1 well to optimise the well design for the drilling conditions encountered and the ability to evaluate multiple hydrocarbon bearing intervals,” said Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan.

“Post well analysis of Mukuyu-1 indicates potential for significant gas columns in the Pebbly Arkose and Upper Angwa formations, based on significantly elevated pressures in interpreted gas bearing sands above normal hydrostatic gradient.”

The appraisal well also intends to test deeper potential in the Upper Angwa formation. The initial drilling campaign did not encounter this projected potential as the formation was thicker than estimated.

Invictus has begun the tendering process for additional long lead items and well services. Progress on these will determine the exact timing of Mukuyu-2.

Upgrade work and maintenance will begin on the Exalo Rig 202 in April, following the end of the wet season.

Macmillan noted that the company had received “industry interest” on participating in the Cabora Bassa project. “The company is considering a range of options to manage forward exploration, appraisal and development programs”, he said.

“We are also planning an infill 2D seismic survey in EPO 1848/49 to mature multiple leads into drillable prospects along trend from Mukuyu, and the highly prospective Basin Margin play.”

Invictus expects seismic to start in the second quarter of this year.