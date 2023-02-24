Invictus opts for appraisal over exploration in Zimbabwe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Invictus opts for appraisal over exploration in Zimbabwe

Upgrade work and maintenance will begin on the Exalo Rig 202 in April, following the end of the wet season.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/02/2023, 7:49 am Updated: 24/02/2023, 7:51 am
Australia’s Invictus Energy has opted to follow up its Mukuyu discovery, rather than go for exploration at Baobab.

The company expects to spud the Mukuyu-2 early in the third quarter this year. The rig it used for the Mukuyu-1 is warm stacked on site in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin.

“We will take the learnings from the successful Mukuyu-1/ST1 well to optimise the well design for the drilling conditions encountered and the ability to evaluate multiple hydrocarbon bearing intervals,” said Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan.

“Post well analysis of Mukuyu-1 indicates potential for significant gas columns in the Pebbly Arkose and Upper Angwa formations, based on significantly elevated pressures in interpreted gas bearing sands above normal hydrostatic gradient.”

The appraisal well also intends to test deeper potential in the Upper Angwa formation. The initial drilling campaign did not encounter this projected potential as the formation was thicker than estimated.

Invictus has begun the tendering process for additional long lead items and well services. Progress on these will determine the exact timing of Mukuyu-2.

Upgrade work and maintenance will begin on the Exalo Rig 202 in April, following the end of the wet season.

Macmillan noted that the company had received “industry interest” on participating in the Cabora Bassa project. “The company is considering a range of options to manage forward exploration, appraisal and development programs”, he said.

“We are also planning an infill 2D seismic survey in EPO 1848/49 to mature multiple leads into drillable prospects along trend from Mukuyu, and the highly prospective Basin Margin play.”

Invictus expects seismic to start in the second quarter of this year.

