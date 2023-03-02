Woodside enters Namibia, on trend with Venus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Woodside enters Namibia, on trend with Venus

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/03/2023, 9:15 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Woodside is the operator of Greater Sunrise offshore East Timor

Woodside Energy has returned to exploration in Africa, signing an option to buy in to Pancontinental Energy’s PEL 87, offshore Namibia.

The licence lies to the north of recent discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell, and also north of Chevron’s recent entry into the country.

Woodside will pay an estimated $35 million for at least 5,000 square km of 3D seismic. It will also pay $1.5mn to Pancontinental in cash.

In exchange for the funding, Woodside will have the right to 56% and act as operator. The company will then drill an exploration well, carrying Pancontinental.

Pancontinental director Barry Rushworth said the “PEL 87 has very high potential, with contiguous geology to the discoveries”.

“Exploration is moving ahead quickly, with 3D seismic acquisition planned to start later in March this year. Saturn has been independently assessed to have multi-billion-barrel potential, as first reported by Pancontinental in September 2018.”

The company expects seismic results in mid-2023, Rushworth said.

Sharing out

It may then drill a second well. Pancontinental would have the right to fund its 20% share or transfer another 10% to Woodside in exchange for a carry.

Currently, Pancontinental has a 75% stake in the licence, while Custos Investments has 15%. Namcor has the remaining 10%.

Assuming the deal moves ahead, Pancontinental has an option to buy 1% from Custos – to maintain its stake at 20% – for $1mn. Custos is backed by influential businessman Knowledge Katti.

Should things continue to progress, Pancontinental has the right to transform its stake in PEL 87 to an overriding royalty interest of 1.5%. The company has the right to take this decision within 60 days of the approval of a development plan.

The licence covers 10,970 square km. It holds the Saturn turbidite complex, Pancontinental reports, which it says is on trend with the Venus, Graff and La Rona discoveries of 2022 – and the Jonker-1 find, drilled in 2023.

In addition to Shell and Total’s drilling in the area, Galp is also planning a well in Namibia’s nearby PEL 83 this year.

