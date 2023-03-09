Seplat CEO forced out of Nigeria in visa row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Seplat CEO forced out of Nigeria in visa row

The company said media reports had been “clearly calculated to spread false information”. Seplat will work with the ministry to tackle the allegations, it said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/03/2023, 2:42 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Seplat EnergyIndustrial facility with pipes under an overcast sky
Picture shows; Seplat's Oben gas plant. Nigeria. Supplied by Seplat Energy Date; Unknown

Seplat Energy CEO Roger Brown is working from the UK following a dispute over work visas and alleged racism in Nigeria.

Business Day has reported the Ministry of the Interior as withdrawing Brown’s visa and residence permit. The newspaper reported it had seen a letter signed by an official in the ministry setting out the move, dated March 3.

The letter said there had been a petition from “concerned workers and stakeholders” in Seplat raising a number of alegations.

Man in suit with orange tie against pale background
Seplat CEO Roger Brown

“These accusations include racism, favouring foreign workers and discriminating against Nigerian employees. Testimony was received from several witnesses, which supported the allegations,” the letter said.

It went on to report that Brown had declined to answer the allegations, “claiming to be unavailable even though we learnt he was in Abuja for other purposes at the time”.

The letter said Brown held a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) that was in violation of immigration laws.

“As a result of these, the Honourable Minister has determined that Mr. Brown’s continued stay in Nigeria is contrary to national interest,” it said. The ministry announced the withdrawal of the CERPAC and other documents allowing Brown to remain in Nigeria.

False information

Seplat noted the report but said the allegations were false. They are “a spurious and vindictive reaction to the enforcement of corporate governance standards” by the board, it stated.

The company said media reports had been “clearly calculated to spread false information”. Seplat will work with the ministry to tackle the allegations, it said.

Brown is continuing his work at Seplat’s UK office, the statement said. The board voted unanimously in his support on March 8.

Seplat is in the process of trying to acquire ExxonMobil’s local joint venture. It announced the $1.3 billion deal a year ago but the plan has stalled amid mixed messages from the government and Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC).

Both Seplat and Exxon appear eager to pursue the sale.

