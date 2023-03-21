Eco Atlantic sets out Orange Basin drill plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eco Atlantic sets out Orange Basin drill plans

Eco Atlantic has begun the regulatory process of applying for an exploration well offshore South Africa in the Orange Basin.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/03/2023, 8:06 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Odjfell DrillingThe Deepsea Stavanger
The Deepsea Stavanger

Eco Atlantic has published a plan to drill an exploration well in the north of its Orange Basin licence in South Africa, Block 3B/4B.

Eco said it was applying for environmental authorisation for the work. Environmental Impact Management Services (EIMS) is overseeing the regulatory process and has applied to drill one well and one contingent well. It may increase the contingent plan to up to five wells, Eco said.

The company said it was focusing on an area of interest in the north of the block. Water depths on the block are around 1,000 metres.

Africa Oil is the operator of the block with a 20% stake. Eco’s Azinam subsidiary has a 26.25% stake while Ricocure has the remaining 53.75%.

The partners on the block are hoping to farm out up to 55% of equity in the block.

Eco COO Colin Kinley said the company was excited about work at 3B/4B.

“Understanding the latest research and information of changing natural patterns of the environment, and the use and effects that we have on the sea and its natural state is key to successful exploration. The EIMS team and the JV partnership are working closely on seeking Environmental Authorisation to permit and drill these promising and significant opportunities for South Africa in the now proven Orange Basin,” he said.

Kinley noted that Eco had been involved in drilling at Block 2B recently. While results were disappointing, the executive noted that its work on the block had shown its responsible exploration.

Resources

Operator Africa Oil reported the block may hold up to 4 billion barrels of unrisked gross prospective resources. RISC put the chance of success for over 24 prospects at 11% to 39%.

The block covers 17,581 square km. RISC based its study on 2,200 square km of 3D seismic data that had been reprocessed.

Africa Oil CEO Keith Hill, earlier in March, said the Orange Basin was “probably the most sought-after new petroleum region globally”.

While Eco did not provide any insight into timing of the exploration plans, Africa Oil said it hoped to drill the first prospect “as soon as 2024”.

