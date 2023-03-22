Genel pursues options beyond Kurdistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Genel pursues options beyond Kurdistan

“The business is now determined to add new revenue streams that build a stronger business”, said CEO Paul Weir.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/03/2023, 8:59 am
Genel Energy
Genel Energy

Genel Energy intends to spud a well in Somaliland within 12-16 months on the Toosan prospect.

The company reported its annual results today. Production declined slightly, based on its Kurdistan properties, but free cash flow increased from $86 million in 2021 to $235mn in 2022.

While business is booming, the company has faced some pitfalls in Kurdistan. High hopes for the Sarta block were dashed, triggering a $126mn impairment.

Furthermore, the Qara Dagh licence expired, with another $78mn write off. And Genel is engaged in a legal battle with Kurdistan over the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi contracts. A trial is due to take place in February 2024.

In addition, Kurdistan is behind on payments to Genel, having paid out only 10 of the scheduled 12 for 2022. Spending in Kurdistan, the company said, would be “appropriate to the payment environment”.

“The business is now determined to add new revenue streams that build a stronger business”, said CEO Paul Weir.

Part of this growth will come from doing deals, he said, and part in expanding operations beyond Kurdistan.

Exploration

Somaliland is one such area. It is carrying out environmental and social impact assessments, while stepping up community engagement works.

Genel is also tendering for a rig and well services for the Toosan-1 well. It will drill the well on the SL10B13 block, in which Genel has a 51% stake and is the operator.

The Toosan prospect contains stacked Mesozoic reservoir objectives, with”multiple” individual prospective resources, each potentially holding 100 to 200 million barrels.

The company has found traces of oil at a water well on the Odewayne licence. Genel intends to find more samples this year, which would help inform its planned work programme.

Genel also noted it had signed a contract for the Lagzira block, offshore Morocco. The licence, formerly Sidi Moussa, runs for eight years – over three exploration phases.

The company drilled the SM-1 well on the licence in 2014, finding oil in Upper and Middle Jurassic reservoirs.

Genel has identified 18 prospects and leads, following a 3D seismic shoot in 2018, with prospects holding a potential 100 to 700mn barrels.

Exploration in the licence depends on Genel finding a partner. The company said it was seeking another company to take a “material equity position”, with a plan to drill and test one of the high-graded prospects.

“We are attempting to replicate the Somaliland farm-out success in Morocco, seeking a partner to drill a well in the Lagzira block, with high-graded material prospects,” said Weir.

Both Somaliland and Morocco “support our aim of adding low-cost and large-scale assets to our portfolio”, he said. These opportunities can “provide resilient, diversified, and value accretive cash generation that funds our dividend programme and offer catalysts to deliver shareholder value”.

