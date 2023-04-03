BW Energy completes first Hibiscus well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

BW Energy completes first Hibiscus well

The BW Adolo FPSO will process oil from this development phase alongside the Tortue production. Tankers will offload oil from the FPSO for export.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/04/2023, 8:02 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by BW EnergyRed hulled ship in the water
Picture shows; BW Adolo . Gabon. Supplied by BW Energy Date; Unknown

BW Energy has completed the first production well on its ongoing development campaign at the Dussafu licence, offshore Gabon.

The production team now has responsibility for the DHIBM-3H well. They are preparing to start it up in early April.

This is the first production well on the Hibiscus/Ruche Phase 1 campaign. The BW MaBoMo production facility drilled the well to a depth of 3,883 metres in the Gamba sandstone.

The Borr Norve jack-up drilled the well in 116 metres of water.

It began drilling at the start of the year with batch work on three Hibiscus wells. Another three conductors have been set on slots for the Ruche/Hibiscus fields.

The BW Adolo FPSO will process oil from this development phase alongside the Tortue production. Tankers will offload oil from the FPSO for export.

The operator has also commissioned the 20 km pipeline from the BW MaBoMo to the FPSO. Commissioning and start up of the new gas lift compressor for the six wells on the producing Tortue field will follow first oil, Panoro Energy said.

Panoro went on to say the Hibiscus and Ruche fields should provide 30,000 barrels per day of new production gross when all six wells were on stream. The Borr Norve has moved to the second well, DHIBM-4H.

Growth plans

“The successful completion of this first production well is a key milestone in our material organic growth plan towards production of 12,500 bpd net to Panoro when all six new Hibiscus Ruche Phase I wells are onstream,” said Panoro CEO John Hamilton.

“We are in the most active period of continual drilling in Panoro’s history”, he said. The company plans to drill “at least 10 wells” in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea over the next 12 to 15 months. This will “unlock significant potential in our diversified portfolio of producing assets”, Hamilton said.

