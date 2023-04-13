Chevron nears deal in shared block offshore Angola and Congo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chevron nears deal in shared block offshore Angola and Congo

Oil production from the block could start as early as two years after a deal is signed, Budimbu said.
By Bloomberg
13/04/2023, 7:52 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockChevron oil Angola Congo
Chevron

Chevron Corp. is finalising a production-sharing agreement with Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo to operate their shared offshore oil block, Congolese Oil Minister Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga said.

There is a draft of the pact and this month the parties have been invited to discuss development of the block known as both 14c and the common interest zone, Budimbu said in an interview in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.

“We’re practically at the end,” he said. The two countries have been negotiating development of the block in the Atlantic Ocean for about 15 years. A company owned by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler previously held shares in the block.

Budimbu is pushing to expand Congo’s oil output from 25,000 barrels a day and is auctioning 27 new blocks as part of the effort. Angola pumped about 1 million barrels a day in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, making it Africa’s third-biggest producer. The two countries have had a longstanding dispute over other offshore oil blocks controlled by Angola that Congo claims as its own.

A spokesman for Chevron declined to comment.

Angola’s state-owned Sonangol EP told Bloomberg in an email that the Angola National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels, or ANPG, had taken over its role as national concessionaire in the partnership, which is split equally between the two countries. ANPG didn’t respond to emails requesting comment.

Gertler shares

As part of the deal, Sonangol is writing off a $200 million debt owed to it by Congolese state oil company, now known as Sonahydroc SA, Budimbu said.

The debt stems from a 2012 transaction in which Sonangol paid $150 million to Gertler’s Nessergy to relinquish its shares in the common interest zone. Nessergy had bought most of Congo’s shares in 2006 for $500,000.

Budimbu said that in addition to the $150 million for Nessergy, Sonangol also financed a previously unreported payment of $50 million to the firm of Antoine Ghonda — an adviser to former Congolese President Joseph Kabila — who negotiated on Congo’s behalf. Sonangol also agreed to write off that payment, Budimbu said.

“Being in contract with Sonangol, it’s only Sonangol who is authorised to respond,” Ghonda wrote in response to questions from Bloomberg.

Sonangol declined to comment. In its 2021 annual report, the Luanda-based company said it paid $200 million as part of its 2012 agreement with Nessergy to sell its holdings in the block. The report says the money was set to be reimbursed through profit oil from the project and it doesn’t mention Ghonda’s payment.

Gertler’s lawyers said in an emailed letter responding to questions that Nessergy received only $150 million for the deal and that the Sonangol report suggesting Nessergy received more than that was “both incorrect and false.”

The US government cited the deal in 2017 when it sanctioned Gertler for alleged corruption in Congo, saying it represented “a loss of $149.5 million in potential revenue” for the country. Gertler has always denied his deals in Congo were corrupt and has never been charged with a crime.

Oil production from the block could start as early as two years after a deal is signed, Budimbu said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts