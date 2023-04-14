Chad rejects Savannah, claims gross breach of contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chad rejects Savannah, claims gross breach of contract

The country attributed increased production to “local Chadian managers who were no longer restrained by ExxonMobil’s pre-exit policies”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/04/2023, 8:33 am
SHT has denied reports that it is in talks with Cameroon's SNH on the sale of a stake in an export pipeline from Chad.
The Chad-Cameroon pipeline Source: ExxonMobil

Chad has issued a response to Savannah Energy’s contested plans in the country, denying the company had anything to do with more production.

Savannah issued its report on the first quarter yesterday, including a number of points on Chad. The company bought ExxonMobil’s assets in the country in December but lost them to nationalisation in March.

A statement from Chad today said Savannah’s claims were false. Chad “cannot leave such wrong claims pertaining to its strategic assets unchallenged”.

Savannah has no rights to the assets in Chad, the country said. The sale from Exxon “grossly breached” legal and contractual requirements, Chad said. This covers both the pipeline assets and the upstream Doba Basin.

The accusation of a gross breach of contract covered the stake in the Chad section of the pipeline and the longer Cameroon section.

“Chad has a responsibility to ensure that assets of strategic importance are developed and operated in the best way possible for the benefit of the country and the stability of the region”, it said.

Who benefits

Chad also denied that Savannah had any impact on increasing production in the upstream. The company has claimed that its involvement resulted in production growing by 9% after completing the deal.

Savannah has reported production of 29,100 barrels per day from the Doba Basin in the first quarter. The independent has said it planned to “significantly increase production further through an active investment programme”.

The country attributed this success, instead, to “local Chadian managers who were no longer restrained by ExxonMobil’s pre-exit policies”.

Furthermore, Chad said Savannah had relied on financing from Exxon to carry out the acquisition. “Savannah Energy would be hard-pressed to prove any financial or technical contribution to the operations of the Doba fields between December 2022 and March 2023”.

Lastly, the government said Chad was open for business and investment. However, the country will “assert its right to ensure that its sovereign prerogatives enshrined in contracts and laws are respected”.

