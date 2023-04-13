Savannah counts the cost of Chad nationalisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Savannah counts the cost of Chad nationalisation

The Niger-Benin export pipeline will serve to unlock developments in Niger. The line is 75% complete, Savannah reported, and should be fully operational in the fourth quarter of this year.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/04/2023, 8:14 am
A rig in the background, in the foreground a book with a jar and oil inside
Savannah's Bushiya discovery, in Niger

Savannah Energy continues to aim for energy projects to progress in Africa, but the disappointment of its loss of Chadian assets has been made clear.

Savannah reported total revenues of $147.6 million for the first quarter. Its core Nigerian assets provided $71mn of this. However, the company reported that the Chad upstream assets provided $76.6mn. Whether Savannah will ever benefit from these assets is to be decided at international arbitration.

A decree from March 23 nationalised Savannah’s Chad interests, while a law passed on March 31 confirmed this. The move covered both the upstream interests and Chad’s part of the export pipeline.

Savannah said the move was “in direct breach” of conventions to which both sides were a party. The company has begun arbitration in Paris, but this may take up to two years.

Savannah continues to hold an indirect stake of 41.06% in the Cameroon section of the export pipeline. The pipeline transported 128,800 barrels per day in the quarter. Savannah earns a transportation tariff from these barrels.

Company CEO Andrew Knott said the pipeline was delivering a “strong consistent financial performance”. The company is working on oil and renewable energy projects in Niger, he said, and progressing a deal for Petronas’ assets in South Sudan.

Savannah also expects “to announce a series of new utility-scale renewable power projects over the course of Q2 and Q3 2023”, he said.

At the end of the first quarter the company had cash of $217.3mn and net debt of $412.2mn. It has been working to renegotiate a major part of its debt but did not provide an update on this today.

Stripping out Chad, gross production in Nigeria reached 25,900 boepd in the quarter, up 20% year on year.

Niger offers some opportunities for growth. The company is working on an early production scheme at R3 East. It will carry out a well test in the fourth quarter of the year and then issue a field development plan. It aims to reach first oil in 2024, with a plateau of 5,000 bpd.

The Niger-Benin export pipeline will serve to unlock developments in Niger. The line is 75% complete, Savannah reported, and should be fully operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

