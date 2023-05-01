Shell is selling its stake in Australian gas project to BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Shell is selling its stake in Australian gas project to BP

The joint venture is reviewing ways to manage the emissions, including the feasibility of carbon capture and storage. 
By Bloomberg
01/05/2023, 7:47 am
A Shell logo outside a Royal Dutch Shell Plc gas station in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Shell signed an agreement to sell to BP Plc its 27% stake in the carbon-intensive Browse natural gas project off the northwest coast of Australia, one of the country’s largest untapped gas fields.

“The Browse asset is no longer a strategic fit in the context of Shell’s global portfolio,” Shell Australia said in a statement, without disclosing the price. A BP spokesperson confirmed the deal, saying it would take the company’s stake in the project to 44%. The sale is subject to regulatory approvals.

Browse has the potential to produce 11.4 million tons of LNG, liquefied petroleum gas and domestic gas a year, and is a key potential development amid increasing global fuel demand. Woodside Energy Group is operator of the project and other partners include PetroChina and Japan Australia LNG.

Still, the development, which would emit at least 70 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent over 30 years of operations, has been opposed by climate action campaigners because it will generate more pollution in gas production than other key projects in Australia.

The joint venture is reviewing ways to manage the emissions, including the feasibility of carbon capture and storage.

“BP believes development of the Browse gas resources could make a significant contribution to energy security in Australia and to the Asia-Pacific region,” the company spokesperson said.

Woodside estimates capital expenditure of A$36 billion ($24 billion) for Browse and the North West Shelf Project Extension in Western Australia through to the 2060s, according to its website.

