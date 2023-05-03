Total plans out seventh FPSO for Angola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Total plans out seventh FPSO for Angola

US-listed Cobalt International Energy initially explored the blocks. Total bought into the assets in 2019 from Sonangol, following Cobalt’s bankruptcy.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/05/2023, 7:51 am
Total has reported some delays in new production in Angola and Nigeria, although drilling plans are to escalate this year.
Total Angola

TotalEnergies has signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with Angola’s Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) and Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção on the Cameia and Golfinho fields.

The company described the deal as an “important milestone” for the final investment decision (FID), due this year. The fields are in Blocks 20 and 21, in the Kwanza Basin.

The development would involve an FPSO, which Total said would be its seventh in country, and a subsea network.

The company said the plan included electrical generation from a combined cycle turbine and zero flaring.

“Together with our partners, we are working to make possible this first offshore development project in the Kwanza Basin”, said Nicolas Terraz, president of exploration and production at TotalEnergies.

The plan to develop Cameia and Golfinho would “add more value to new national energy resources”, he said. “TotalEnergies celebrates 70 years of presence in Angola this year. We have always been pioneers in the Angolan energy landscape.”

Sonangol chairman Gaspar Martins said starting production at the blocks was a long-term ambition. “We target a final investment decision this year, allowing soon that the offshore Kwanza Basin begins production”, he said.

TotalEnergies EP Angola Blocks 20-21 is the operator and has an 80% stake in the blocks. Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção has the remaining 20%.

US-listed Cobalt International Energy initially explored the blocks. Total bought into the assets in 2019 from Sonangol, following Cobalt’s bankruptcy. There are four finds on the blocks: Cameia, Mavinga, Bicuar and Golfinho.

Total paid $400 million to Sonangol on closing, with another $100mn on FID. Some additional payments may come over the next few years, taking the maximum to $250mn.

