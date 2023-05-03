Profits leap 34% in ‘very successful year’ for Ashtead Technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Profits leap 34% in ‘very successful year’ for Ashtead Technology

Revenues for oil and gas and offshore wind have jumped for the Aberdeenshire-based, AIM-listed subsea firm.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/05/2023, 7:54 am Updated: 03/05/2023, 7:59 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Ashtead TechnologyAshtead Technology
Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie.

Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT), the Aberdeenshire based subsea equipment firm, saw profits leap 34% in 2022 on higher activity levels and recent acquisitions.

Releasing its full-year results today, Ashtead hailed “record customer backlog” with strong market outlook across oil and gas and offshore renewables.

Revenues increased 31% year on year, from £55.8m to £73.1m, with the offshore renewables and oil and gas markets up 22% and 35% respectively.

Headcount has increased, from 204 in 2021 to 260 at year-end, after the acquisition of WeSubsea in September and Hiretech in December.

On a pre-tax basis, profits for the firm totalled £16.3m, more than four-times that of 2021’s £3.5m.

The firm, which listed on the AIM market in London in 2021, said its rental fleet has increased from 17,000 to 19,000 items, while net debt is up slightly from £22.7m to £28.7m.

CEO Allan Pirie said: “This has been a very successful and busy year for Ashtead Technology. We believe we are well-positioned to exploit the many growth opportunities that lie before us in 2023 and beyond, driven by higher activity levels across both oil and gas and offshore renewables markets.

“With a full year’s benefit of our two recent acquisitions, coupled with enhanced financial firepower, we will look to further expand our offering whilst continuing to grow within our existing markets.”

The directors are recommending a full dividend of one pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Chairman Bill Shannon noted the firm has been “delivering beyond expectations” since the 2021 IPO, even through the events of recent years with “increased fears of recession and cost inflation”.

“Ashtead Technology has successfully mitigated these risks to date through increased pricing and successfully increased utilisation of its equipment rental fleet through 2022.

“With a healthy cash position, recently increased debt capacity and a highly experienced management team, I have every faith in our ability to continue to monitor and mitigate risk whilst implementing our growth strategy.

“The Board is confident that the strategic investments made during the year will contribute to further progress in 2023 and beyond.”

 

