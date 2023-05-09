Unesco wildlife park targeted for oil exploration in Zimbabwe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Unesco wildlife park targeted for oil exploration in Zimbabwe

By Bloomberg
09/05/2023, 12:28 pm Updated: 10/05/2023, 9:30 am
One of Africa’s premier wildlife areas has been targeted for oil exploration.

Shalom Mining has applied to explore for oil and gas in Mana Pools, which has been designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, according to a notice in the Zimbabwean Government Gazette.

Mana Pools lies on the southern bank of the Zambezi River that serves as the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The river braids across a flood plain, attracting wildlife and serving as the site of a number of luxury lodges that charge $1,000 a night. The heritage site covers 676,600 hectares (1.67 million acres), spanning the Mana Pools National Park, Sapi and Chewore Safari areas,.

“On the banks of the Zambezi, great cliffs overhang the river and the floodplains,” Unesco says, describing the site. “The area is home to a remarkable concentration of wild animals, including elephants, buffalo, leopards and cheetahs.”

Coal Reversal

Shalom has applied for an exploration license over an area of 130,000 hectares and any objections will need to be lodged by May 19, the Mining Affairs Board said in the notice.

Shalom is a Zimbabwean company, Pfungwa Kunaka, chairman of the board, said, without giving further detail.

“Mana Pools is a protected area under the Parks Act and strictly designated for wildlife use,” Emmanuel Fundira, chairman of the Safari Operators Association of Zimbabwe, said in an interview.  “We will be making presentations. This is a national asset and our argument is that is always for the protection of the environment and for sustainable use.”

In 2020 Zimbabwe scrapped coal exploration permits that had been granted in the Hwange National Park in the north west of the country after objections by environmental activists.

Updated on May 10 at 9:30 am. 

