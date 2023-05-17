South Africa aims to tackle NGOs “veto power” on exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

South Africa aims to tackle NGOs “veto power” on exploration

Mantashe made it clear that he blamed foreign-funded NGOs for the slow process of development. “They block development in our country”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/05/2023, 10:08 am
© Supplied by DMREMinister Mantashe talks about the need to tackle NGOs' opposition to exploration in South Africa
South Africa’s energy minister has signalled the country will take steps to ensure investments offshore, following Namibia’s successes in the Orange Basin.

In remarks on the budget vote, Minister Gwede Mantashe said “protracted litigations” in South Africa had driven Eni and Equinor from the market. The Italian company has left, he said, because they went to court seven times. Eni left and “went to Cote d’Ivoire and discovered huge deposits”, the minister said.

Mantashe said he had been “quite excited” to hear about developments in Namibia.

“Companies making discoveries in Namibia were chased away from here. Three discoveries of oil have been made in Namibia and they’re drilling 10 wells, that’s progress. On our side, where those deposits are stretching we can’t, because we’ve given environmentalists a veto power over development.”

The government must amend the laws, he said, to tackle this. “We have initiated engagements with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development aimed at ensuring that our constitution meets its inherent developmental mandate.”

Mantashe made it clear that he blamed foreign-funded NGOs for the slow process of development. “They block development in our country”.

Deputy Minister Nobuhle Nkabane agreed, saying it should concern all South Africans. Environmentalists have “continuously hampered” the country’s potential “to resolve our energy security needs”, the deputy said. Opponents of exploration “do not internalise the totality of the socio-economic challenges we face as a country”.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister for mineral resources, James Lorimer, wrote a glowing opinion piece recently on Namibia’s exploration success.

Lorimer said the new Upstream Petroleum Bill was before Parliament. “It is a better, but still imperfect attempt to strike a balance between a government that derives maximum benefits for the fiscus and still incentivises oil companies to commit the huge amounts of risk capital to offshore drilling.”

SANPC

There are also changes afoot in how South Africa is overhauling its direct involvement in the energy sector. Cabinet has approved the merge of IGas, PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund, he said, to form the South African National Petroleum Co. (SANPC).

The Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill involves the new company. SANPC will allow the “state to participate meaningfully in oil and gas developments”, Mantashe continued.

The government has submitted a bill on SANPC to the state law advisor. It will be gazetted for public comments in July. Mantashe called for MPs to finalise the bill before the end of the parliament.

Downstream

Closures of the country’s refineries are another challenge, Mantashe said. This runs the risk of “potential instability if not well-managed”, the minister warned.

The Cape Town refinery is back in full operation, he said, but Sasolburg is shutting for maintenance this month. It will be out of action for four months. Contingency plans are in place, he said.

