Industry mental health charter could be “game changer” for North Sea workers

Figures from across the industry have helped develop a new charter that would see companies commit to improving the mental health of offshore workers.

Nearly 200 representatives from energy industry organisation have helped draw up the plans – set to be launched in the coming weeks – which would see all signatories commit to following a new framework to help support the mental health and safety of workers across the industry.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the North Sea chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), after research found 40% of onshore and offshore workers experienced suicidal thoughts some or all of the time while on duty.

Development began last month in the wake of a launch event in Aberdeen, which featured both panel discussions and a workshop to canvas ideas.

It has since been led by a dedicated team who have determined its key areas of focus. The framework details explicit actions, processes and improvements that all signatories would make, and includes contributions from operators, contractors, psychologists and third sector organisations.

The charter is set to undergo a wider consultation with stakeholders before being issued in the coming weeks.

Darren Sutherland, chairman of the IADC North Sea Chapter, said the commitment shown by industry leaders since last month’s meeting demonstrates the desire for meaningful and lasting change.

“The response to the event last month has been phenomenal, and to have so many stakeholders determined to play a part in improving the mental health support available to energy workers, both offshore and onshore, is heartening,” he said.

“Despite past efforts, the needle on mental health improvement does not seem to be moving in the right direction, let alone at pace. Tools have been created to better support mental health previously, but these have largely been activated through sign posting tactics and have failed to address the necessary cultural change required.

“The current generation of oil and gas workers will be remembered for being at the head of the energy transition – but that transition must include improving how we care for each other. And it must start today.”

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom

Not about ‘box-ticking’

With Mental Health Awareness Week running all this week, he said he hoped companies would mark the occasion by pledging to sign the charter.

“The work we are doing is about coming together as human beings to allow us to do business better by creating improved working environments for our people, not at the expense of them,” he added.

“This is not a box-ticking exercise. I would encourage as many organisations as possible to not only sign up to the charter, but to embrace it. We have the opportunity to make a difference to the lives of those we work and live beside, and it is an opportunity we cannot let pass by.

“It is particularly apt that during this Mental Health Awareness Week we are developing a fully collaborative approach that will empower people at every level in an organisation to get the help they need.

“Hopefully by the time the occasion is marked next year, we will have the majority of North Sea companies, not only signed up to the charter, but abiding by its objectives.”