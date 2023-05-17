Industry mental health charter could be “game changer” for North Sea workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Industry mental health charter could be “game changer” for North Sea workers

By Andrew Dykes
17/05/2023, 10:57 am
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC ThomChairman of IADC's North Sea chapter Darren Sutherland at Mental Health in Energy event.
Chairman of IADC's North Sea chapter Darren Sutherland at Mental Health in Energy event.

Figures from across the industry have helped develop a new charter that would see companies commit to improving the mental health of offshore workers.

Nearly 200 representatives from energy industry organisation have helped draw up the plans – set to be launched in the coming weeks – which would see all signatories commit to following a new framework to help support the mental health and safety of workers across the industry.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the North Sea chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), after research found 40% of onshore and offshore workers experienced suicidal thoughts some or all of the time while on duty.

Development began last month in the wake of a launch event in Aberdeen, which featured both panel discussions and a workshop to canvas ideas.

It has since been led by a dedicated team who have determined its key areas of focus. The framework details explicit actions, processes and improvements that all signatories would make, and includes contributions from operators, contractors, psychologists and third sector organisations.

The charter is set to undergo a wider consultation with stakeholders before being issued in the coming weeks.

Darren Sutherland, chairman of the IADC North Sea Chapter, said the commitment shown by industry leaders since last month’s meeting demonstrates the desire for meaningful and lasting change.

“The response to the event last month has been phenomenal, and to have so many stakeholders determined to play a part in improving the mental health support available to energy workers, both offshore and onshore, is heartening,” he said.

“Despite past efforts, the needle on mental health improvement does not seem to be moving in the right direction, let alone at pace. Tools have been created to better support mental health previously, but these have largely been activated through sign posting tactics and have failed to address the necessary cultural change required.

“The current generation of oil and gas workers will be remembered for being at the head of the energy transition – but that transition must include improving how we care for each other. And it must start today.”

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Delegates discuss IADC mental health charter at Aberdeen event.

Not about ‘box-ticking’

With Mental Health Awareness Week running all this week, he said he hoped companies would mark the occasion by pledging to sign the charter.

“The work we are doing is about coming together as human beings to allow us to do business better by creating improved working environments for our people, not at the expense of them,” he added.

“This is not a box-ticking exercise. I would encourage as many organisations as possible to not only sign up to the charter, but to embrace it. We have the opportunity to make a difference to the lives of those we work and live beside, and it is an opportunity we cannot let pass by.

“It is particularly apt that during this Mental Health Awareness Week we are developing a fully collaborative approach that will empower people at every level in an organisation to get the help they need.

“Hopefully by the time the occasion is marked next year, we will have the majority of North Sea companies, not only signed up to the charter, but abiding by its objectives.”

