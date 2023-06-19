Pertamina, Gazprom commit big bucks to Algerian investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Pertamina, Gazprom commit big bucks to Algerian investments

The PSC was signed under the 2019 hydrocarbons law. Sonatrach has signed three other such deals, S&P Global has said, with Eni, Sinopec and a consortium of Occidental, Eni and TotalEnergies.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/06/2023, 10:05 am
ALGERIA - DECEMBER 14: An employee walks in front of a gas flare at the In Salah Gas (ISG) Krechba Project, run by Sonatrach, British Petroleum (BP), and StatoilHydro, in the Sahara desert near In Salah, Algeria, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. From produced gas, the carbon capture plant, the largest and first of its kind, removes annually the carbon dioxide emissions equivalent of 200,000 automobiles running 30,000 kilometers. The CO2 is then reinjected into a two-kilometer deep reservoir instead of the atmosphere, with the intention of storing it perpetually. (Photo by Adam Berry/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Pertamina and Repsol have signed up to invest $800 million in an Algerian block, extending their licence for 35 years.

Meanwhile, Sonatrach boss Toufik Hakkar has discussed Gazprom’s plans for Algeria. The Russian gas company will invest in the development of two fields in the North African state.

Pertamina

The two companies signed off on the plan last week with Sonatrach. The deal is for Block 405a, on Menzel Ledjmet Nord (MLN). The ground was set for the new production-sharing contract (PSC) in September 2022, under a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Pertamina and Repsol agreed to a new work programme. This will involve the construction of a new LPG extraction unit, the drilling of 12 oil wells and one water injector and connection of new wells, combined with maintenance of existing wells.

The two foreign companies will also acquire 3D seismic, a water alternating gas (WAG) project, digitalisation work, a study on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and solar power.

Sonatrach said the investment programme should allow the partnership to extract an additional 150 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“Acquiring oil and gas blocks overseas with the concept of ‘bring the barrel home’ is a strategic step for Pertamina to maintain national energy security,” said Nicke Widyawati, president of PT Pertamina.

The official said the new LPG plant would have 1 million tonnes per year of capacity. The company will export the products back to Indonesia.

“With this breakthrough, we hope to reduce LPG imports and strengthen Indonesia’s trade balance,” she said.

Pertamina has operated the MLN field since May 2014. It produces 35,000 barrels per day of oil, the company said. Repsol has a 35% stake in the licence, while Pertamina has 65%.

Gazprom

Hakkar was talking to RT last week, during a state visit to Russia. The executive said Gazprom and Sonatrach were working together on two fields near Oum El Assel.

The companies have issued tenders for drilling and the construction of gas processing plants, he said, targeting first production in 2028.

Gazprom and Sonatrach submitted a development plan to Alnaft in July 2022, Hakkar said. The project involves a $950mn in a two-phase development. The project will produce 2 million cubic metres per day of gas, more than 1,000 tonnes per day of condensate and 220 tonnes per day of LPG.

“We will work together to develop these two discoveries, recently confirmed by a third [find], which will encourage partnership and support the development efforts of these deposits,” he told RT. “We have very good relations with Russian companies.”

Gazprom is a “reliable partner” for Sonatrach, he said. The two will co-operate to meet future gas demand, the official continued.

Officials have also said Lukoil is interested in Algerian opportunities.

