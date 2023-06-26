SLB, Baker Hughes win drilling work from Invictus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

SLB, Baker Hughes win drilling work from Invictus

Baker Hughes, working with NOV, will also carry out the directional drilling and logging while drilling (LWD) contracts.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/06/2023, 10:02 am Updated: 26/06/2023, 10:02 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Invictus EnergyExalo Rig 202
Exalo Rig 202

Zimbabwe-focused Invictus Energy has awarded well services contracts for its Mukuyu-2 well, which is on course for drilling in the third quarter.

Baker Hughes won work on the first well and it will provide a range of services this time around. The company will handle cementing, drilling fluids, mud engineering, tubular running, fishing and abandonment, liner hangers, reservoir technical services and project management.

Baker Hughes, working with NOV, will also carry out the directional drilling and logging while drilling (LWD) contracts.

Invictus awarded SLB the open-hole wireline logging contract, while the mudlogging contract went to Geolog International.

The Exalo 202 rig is already in the area and maintenance has been completed. The Australian company used the rig in the first well. The rig will now move to the Mukuyu-2 site.

On the pathway

Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan said the award of service contracts to international companies was “another significant milestone for the company”.

“Invictus has enlisted multiple service providers for the drilling of Mukuyu-2 as it allows us to leverage their unique expertise and experience in different areas to ensure safe and efficient drilling and well operations, while increasing the chances of meeting all key objectives of the well. The aim of the upcoming campaign is to build upon the success of the Mukuyu-1/ST-1 well and confirm a commercial discovery”, he said.

This would put Invictus on the “pathway to development”.

The Mukuyu-1 and sidetrack have confirmed the presence of oil, gas and helium. However, it was unable to recover samples to surface.

Once the rig and camp have moved to the new site, Invictus will install and commission a new mud tank system.

The Mukuyu-2 will test “multiple stacked targets”, the company said, with the Mukuyu structure.

Macmillan, speaking to Energy Voice in May, described the Mukuyu-2 as an “aggressive step out” from the original site. He said drilling this second well would see the company implement a number of lessons from the first well.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts