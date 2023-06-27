Springfield lines up cash for unitised Afina plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Springfield lines up cash for unitised Afina plan

Springfield is in conflict with Eni over this field. Springfield drilled the Afina discovery in November 2019.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/06/2023, 9:12 am Updated: 27/06/2023, 9:20 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Smiling man sits at desk
Springfield's CEO Kevin Okyere

Springfield Exploration and Production has signed up a $750 million facility from Afreximbank.

The Ghanaian company signed the agreement last week at Afreximbank’s AGM in Accra.

“This is a great day for African companies in building an alliance with a great African financial institution like Afreximbank,” said Springfield CEO Kevin Okyere. “This facility will enable us to add tremendous value to our oil block and we are very excited about the opportunity.”

In Springfield’s statement, it said the facility would “positively impact” development at the West Cape Three Points Block 2, “particularly the unitised Afina-Sankofa field”.

Springfield is in conflict with Eni over this field. Springfield drilled the Afina discovery in November 2019. At the time, the company hailed this as a major discovery and it went on to claim its find actually ran into neighbouring Eni’s block, where the Italian company has been producing for more than 10 years.

Ghana’s government has attempted to push the two companies together, demanding unitisation of the assets. Eni has resisted the plan and it has gone to international arbitration.

Springfield expects to meet Eni in court in August.

Springfield CFO George Owodo and Afreximbank director Oluranti Doherty carried out the official signing.

The Afina-1 well had made two discoveries, of gas and light oil, in water depths of 1,030 metres. The discovery boosted Springfield’s proven oil reserves to 1.5 billion barrels, it said. It also has nearly 1 trillion cubic feet of gas.

There is more potential on the West Cape Three Points Block 2, it has said. There are “multiple leads and prospects”, Springfield said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts