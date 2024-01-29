Chariot lines up drill plans on- and offshore Morocco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chariot lines up drill plans on- and offshore Morocco

Chariot said it was working with Energean on the Anchois development plan. This included negotiating offshore drilling and services for work this year.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/01/2024, 10:06 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ChariotChariot signs a deal for the offshore Loukos licence in Morocco
Chariot expects to begin drilling onshore in Morocco by the end of the first quarter and offshore with Energean. Picture shows; ? 189 / 5,000 Translation results Pierre Raillard, General Director of Chariot in Morocco, and Amina Benkhadra, General Director of ONHYM, during the signing of the oil agreement for the Loukos licence, Morocco. Morocco. Supplied by Chariot Date; 01/08/2023

Chariot expects to begin drilling onshore in Morocco by the end of the first quarter and offshore with Energean.

The company said it had signed a rig deal with Star Valley Drilling, for the 101 rig, on its onshore Loukos licence. Chariot expects to begin its first two-well campaign around the end of the first quarter this year, it said.

It expects “imminent approval” of environmental authorisation for a 20-well plan onshore.

The first target is the Gaufrette prospect. This is up dip of an existing gas discovery, with similar seismic anomalies that the company has seen offshore.

The second prospect is likely to be Dartois. Gaufrette has a best estimate recoverable prospective resource of 26 billion cubic feet, while Dartois may have 20 bcf.

Chariot CEO Adonis Pouroulis said the year was starting with “multiple important catalysts”. Work on the Loukos licence focuses on “an overlooked onshore basin that has near term production potential with immediate access to industrial markets”.

“Importantly this asset also has a growing portfolio of follow-on opportunities which give meaningful scale and value to the project, at a time when industrial gas demand and associated gas pricing is at an unprecedented high.”

Anchois

Chariot signed up Energean to come onboard its offshore licences in Morocco in December 2023. Morocco should approve the deal shortly, triggering a $10 million payment to Chariot.

Energean will become the operator of the Lixus licence with 45% and Rissana with 37.5%.

Chariot said the two companies were working on the Anchois development plan together. This included negotiating offshore drilling and services for work this year. They are also working on front-end engineering and development (FEED) and gas commercialisation agreements, it said, with further exploration plans.

Pouroulis said drilling on Anchois would be a “key milestone in determining the possibility to scale up this development”. Chariot is “working closely and constructively with our new partners Energean in preparing all the workstreams necessary to permit a Final Investment Decision post-drilling as soon as feasible”.

Chariot also has plans to develop in the power and hydrogen businesses. It increased its stake in a South African power trading platform in December, with deregulation providing scope for new opportunities. It is working on various financing options to fund its plans in the first quarter.

Finally, it will file its green hydrogen feasibility study at Project Nour in Mauritania with the government this quarter.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts