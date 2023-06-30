Angola makes its pitch: “Flexibility is our middle name”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Angola makes its pitch: “Flexibility is our middle name”

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/06/2023, 2:59 pm Updated: 30/06/2023, 3:00 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by IN-VRANPG executive speaking in London on Angola's appeal
Picture shows; ANPG executive board member Natacha Massano. London. Supplied by IN-VR Date; 27/06/2023

Angola’s regulator is focused on attracting investment into the upstream, putting a particular focus on new investment from medium and small companies, according to a recent presentation.

The West African state will continue testing its appeal through bid rounds. It is launching its next offering, focused on the Lower Congo and Kwanza basins on September 30. The round will be open until November 9.

Recent winners include awards on KON-2, KON-11, KON-12 and KON-16 in May.

Angola tweaked its terms four years ago, explained Agencia Nacional de Petroleo, Gas e Biocombustiveis (ANPG) negotiations director Alcides Andrade. “The aim was to be the best choice for energy investors worldwide,” he told the audience at IN-VR’s Global Energy Week.

The country’s aim was to “mitigate the decline in production”, he continued. Production peaked in 2008 at 1.9mn barrels per day. “Since 2016, we have been fighting the decline curve.”

Natural decline from its deepwater assets is 15-20%, Andrade said. Angola has now stabilised its production, he said through the new reforms. “We’ve stabilised production above 1.1mn bpd. The strategy is to keep production for many more years to come above 1mn bpd.”

ANPG expects existing opportunities to keep up output, while the new licences should start to bear fruit from 2029.

“We have tried to achieve the right environment for investors to come to Angola. We have a stable fiscal and contractual environment. It is important we continue to create such an environment to continue attracting new investment,” said ANPG executive board member Natacha Massano.

Andrade said the reforms should see investments reach $60 billion over the next five years, “that’s an increase of 40% from the last five years”. Most of that will be capital expenditure.

Part of the wave

The next licence round, launching in September, will offer 12 onshore blocks, four in the Lower Congo and eight in the Kwanza.

A number of blocks are also available under permanent offer, including Blocks 10, 11, 12 and 13. “Offshore is more capital intensive than the onshore licence rounds,” he said.

The work programme for the licence round aims for flexibility, he said. “Flexibility is our middle name,” the ANPG official said. Licences are available under production-sharing contract (PSC) terms. “The focus is that investors recover their investment through cost oil as soon as possible in the early stages.”

The profit sharing also should help ensure “investors have high returns”, he said. The aim is to attract companies to “invest and to continue investing”. Social and green projects will only become a factor once first oil has been achieved, he said. “The focus is to find ways for you to recover your investment fast. When to invest is now. Be part of the wave, don’t stay behind.”

Afentra nears

One company putting Angola to the test is Afentra, which completed a transaction with INA recently and is working on another with Sonangol. The London-listed company signed the deal in April 2022 and is just about to complete, said Afentra COO Ian Cloke.

“Does it take longer in Africa than in Europe? Yes. Does it take longer than it did a few years ago, I’m not sure,” Cloke said, referencing Tullow Oil’s plans to sell down in Uganda. “You need to know your stakeholders and if you don’t listen to them that’s a problem. In Africa, you always have to be patient.”

The executive went on to note ANPG’s “forward thinking” approach. “They’ve recognised the majors will be moving into deepwater and LNG. They want to encourage smaller players. It went from being quite a difficult place to, in the last two years, being much more positive.”

Angola’s appeal is paying off. ANPG has reported that 10 drilling units were active during May, including five drillships.

