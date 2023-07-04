Ghana approves Pecan FPSO plan, AFC heads for FID

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Ghana approves Pecan FPSO plan, AFC heads for FID

The former owner will be on hand to provide technical support, said Pecan Energies CEO Eiliv Gjesdal. Previously, he was CFO for Aker Energies.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/07/2023, 9:42 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Ghana presidencyGhana's president Akufo-Addo
Ghana has approved the plan of development on the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block. Picture shows; Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo. Ghana. Supplied by Ghana presidency Date; 03/07/2023

Ghana has approved the plan of development on the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block, centred on the Pecan find.

Pecan Energies announced the approval. The company was previously Aker Energies before Africa Finance Corp. (AFC) bought it from Aker Group and renamed it.

The plan of development involves work on the Pecan field in two phases, which will have a total development cost of $3.5 billion. These two phases should see 268 million barrels produced. In the wider contract area, the operator believes the recoverable resource potential to be 550mn barrels.

The plan covers the use of an FPSO and a subsea production system, with the Pecan field in ultra deepwaters, ranging from 2,400 to 2,700 metres. It is about 115 km offshore.

AFC president and CEO Samaila Zubairu said the company was “thrilled” to receive approval for the plan from the Minister of Energy and the Ghanaian authorities.

The approval shows AFC’s “de-risking capabilities and capacity to navigate complex challenges, leverage our expertise, and collaborate effectively with our partners to achieve shared objectives”.

“With this milestone, we believe that the future of the Pecan and other associated fields on the Block shines bright, bringing with it promising economic prospects and sustainable growth opportunities for Ghana and its people” said Zubairu.

Working as a team

Aker Energies submitted its Pecan plan of development to the government in April. This came at the same time as AFC bought into the company. AFC owns Pecan Energies via AFC Equity Investment. The company said it would now “work towards” a final investment decision (FID).

The former owner will be on hand to provide technical support, said Pecan Energies CEO Eiliv Gjesdal. Previously, he was CFO for Aker Energies.

“We have worked together as a team, overcoming considerable obstacles along the way. The approval of the PoD is a testament to the perseverance and dedication shown by the Pecan Energies team to the project. We remain committed to Ghana and look forward to working together with our partners towards first oil,” said Pecan Energies Ghana CEO Kadijah Amoah. Amoah also worked as CEO for Aker Energies.

AFC noted it had invested in a number of Ghanaian projects. These include the Kpone power plant, Takoradi port and Access LNG.

