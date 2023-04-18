Aker Energy submits Pecan plan, sells out to AFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Aker Energy submits Pecan plan, sells out to AFC

Amoah said the company had faced “significant challenges” at its project. “We have shown once again our resilience and unflinching commitment to the project."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/04/2023, 9:57 am Updated: 18/04/2023, 10:17 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Kosmos EnergyBig ship with KPSO Kwame Nkrumah written on side
Picture shows; The FPSO Kwame Nkrumah. Ghana. Supplied by Kosmos Energy Date; Unknown

Africa Finance Corp. (AFC) has bought Aker Energy from its Norwegian parents, after recently submitting its plan of development (PoD) in Ghana.

The operator submitted its plan for the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block at the end of last week. CEO Kadijah Amoah said submitting the PoD was a “major milestone”.

The first phase of the plan oversees the development of the Pecan field. Producing the field would involve a FPSO in the ultra-deepwater, with water depths of 2,400 to 2,700 metres.

Aker Energy’s Kadijah Amoah

Amoah said the company had faced “significant challenges” at its project. “We have shown once again our resilience and unflinching commitment to the project. We now look forward to the approval of the PoD so we can get to work, developing and producing the resources for the ultimate benefit of the Ghanaian people,” she continued.

Plans for the Pecan project have been contested previously. The government had issued a deadline of April 14 for the submission of a new PoD.

An AFC representative has confirmed Aker Energy had submitted the plan to the government.

Aker Energy has a 50% stake in the licence, while Lukoil Overseas Ghana Tano has 38%, Ghana National Petroleum Corp. 10% and Fueltrade 2%.

Risk to reward

Aker own a 50.79% stake in Aker Energy while Kjell Inge Rokke’s The Resource Group (TRG) own 49.21%. The two parties have agreed to sell their shares to AFC Equity Investment, owned by AFC.

The buyer has said the management team will remain unchanged. AFC described its move as an earn-out, based on future sales from the Pecan project. The buyer has previously provided $200 million in senior secured bonds for Aker Energy.

“Aker still believes in the resource potential of the DWT/CTP block in Ghana,” Aker president and CEO Øyvind Eriksen said.

“AFC is already invested in this field development and is well-positioned to continue this development. In-line with Aker’s capital allocation priorities, we have thus made a strategic decision to sell our stake in the Ghana assets with an earn-out model as a consideration.”

He described the earn-out as a way to share “the risk and reward” of the project.

“The sale to a reputable African institution, such as the AFC, was considered to be the best way forward to ensure the development of the Pecan field, as well as the whole DWT/CTP block. We are therefore very pleased to have reached this agreement with AFC.”

Sustainable development

AFC president and CEO Samaila Zubairu said the investment was in line with the organisation’s goals.

“AFC will continue to ensure that Africa’s natural resources, including its vast oil and gas reserves, are developed sustainably within the global framework on energy transition and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

The DWT/CTP project “has the potential to create jobs, increase government revenues, and spur development in the country”.

Aker will continue to provide technical support for the plan, Zubairu said.

The presence of Russia’s Lukoil in the project has caused some concerns. There have been reports that Lukoil may sell down its stake to an Indian company. However, Russian executives have said they intend to participate in the final investment decision (FID) for Pecan by November this year.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts