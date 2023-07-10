Total, Sonatrach pledge $739mn investment in output boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Total, Sonatrach pledge $739mn investment in output boost

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/07/2023, 9:44 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SonatrachWorks under way at a port
The Skikda expansion project. Date; 16/03/2023

TotalEnergies has signed a number of deals affirming its partnership with Sonatrach, with a particular focus on supplying gas to Europe.

The French company’s chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné visited Algiers on July 9 and signed the agreements with Sonatrach head Toufik Hakkar.

The first was on increasing production at Tin Fouyé Tabankort (TFT). The two companies agreed to convert the TFT II and TFT Sud contracts to the new hydrocarbon law, which Algeria passed in December 2019.

This agreement unlocks new investments. The companies will upgrade existing facilities and drill more wells, with the aim of increasing production from 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 100,000 boepd by 2026.

More production from TFT will potentially increase exports from Algeria to Europe.

Sonatrach reported the deal would involve investment of $332 million into TFT II. This would involve the additional recovery of 43 billion cubic metres of gas, 4.3 million tonnes of condensate and 5.7mn tonnes of LPG.

The companies will also invest $407mn in TFT Sud. This will see the production of 11.5 bcm of gas, 1.3mn tonnes of condensate and 1.6mn tonnes of LPG.

LNG supplies

The second agreement focused on the issue of gas supplies. The existing LNG deal for the supply of 2 million tonnes per year was due to expire this year.

Under the new deal, it will run until 2024, with supplies going to Fos-Cavaou, near Marseille. The contract started in 1972.

Total also agreed to work with Sonatrach on developing new renewable energy projects in Algeria. These include solar power for production sites, exploring the potential for exporting hydrogen and an energy transition research programme.

“I am delighted to sign these new agreements with our strategic partner Sonatrach. They testify to TotalEnergies’ close ties to Algeria, whose resources contribute directly to Europe’s energy supply and security,” said Pouyanné.

“We are also delighted to be able to support Algeria in its energy transition and in the development of its huge potential for renewable energy production.”

