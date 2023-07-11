Africa Oil increases Orange Basin stake ahead of drilling programmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Africa Oil increases Orange Basin stake ahead of drilling programmes

“At least three exploration wells offshore the Northern Cape province will be drilled in 2024 to prove the petroleum resource potential in the Orange Basin.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/07/2023, 2:34 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Eco AtlanticMap of the Orange Basin, and Eco Atlantic's position
Orange Basin

Africa Oil has increased its stake in Block 3B/4B, next door to where TotalEnergies hopes to drill a well in 2024.

The Canadian independent said it would buy a 6.25% stake from Azinam, a subsidiary of Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas, for $10.5 million.

The Africa Oil and Total blocks are both south of Namibia, where majors have made a number of discoveries.

Africa Oil will pay $2.5mn within 30 days, with the rest to come in tranches triggered by certain events. One payment of $4mn will come on completion of a farm-out to a third party. It will pay the final $1.5mn on spudding a first exploration well on the block.

If the deal completes, Africa Oil will have a 26.25% stake Block 3B/4B, while Azinam has 20% and Ricocure 53.75%. Africa Oil has an additional indirect interest, with a 15.02% stake in Eco Atlantic.

Africa Oil said the partners were making progress on a two-well plan for the block. They are in talks with potential partners to farm out a 55% stake in the licence.

The block covers 17,581 square km within the Orange Basin. It is southeast and on trend to discoveries such as Venus and Graff. A prospective resource report in March reviewed 24 prospects with total unrisked gross P50 prospective resources of around 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Total set out its drilling plans in the Deep Water Orange Basin (DWOB) block in environmental plans filed this week by consultants SLR.

The French company has said it might begin drilling the first well on the area in 2024. In addition to drilling, the plan covers sonar bathymetry surveys and drop core sampling.

Total has a 50% stake in DWOB, while QatarEnergy has 30% and Sezigyn 20%.

Blessed

According to the SLR document, other drilling off South Africa’s west coast could occur in Block 1, Block 2A and Block 5/6/7.

South Africa has proved to be a challenging country in which to work. Regulations are in flux and there is local opposition to new hydrocarbon developments.

Nevertheless, South Africa Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe voiced his support for the industry recently.

The Northern Cape Province is “blessed” with oil and gas, he said, with around 70% of the Orange Basin. “At least three exploration wells offshore the Northern Cape province will be drilled in 2024 to prove the petroleum resource potential in the Orange Basin.”

