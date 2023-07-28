Shell, Total flag Namibia as a major work in progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell, Total flag Namibia as a major work in progress

“In September we’ll have the results of the first test, which is very important. Productivity per well is important, if it’s 15,000 barrels per day it’s fine, if it’s five, it’s not fine.” 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/07/2023, 3:00 pm Updated: 28/07/2023, 3:03 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Shutterstock / Roger Brown PhotoSeals in the front, rig in the back
Cape fur seals rest on a beach in Namibia with a oil rig in the background.. Shutterstock ID 1399480877

Shell (LON:SHEL) and TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) have posted upbeat takes on Namibia in their second quarter results, although short on actual numbers.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné said Namibia was a priority for the company.

Appraisal drilling on the Venus find was “very positive”, the executive said. “I can tell you the oil column is very big.”

The company aims to start flow testing offshore Namibia in August. “In September we’ll have the results of the first test, which is very important. Productivity per well is important, if it’s 15,000 barrels per day it’s fine, if it’s five, it’s not fine.”

Total does have interests over the border in South Africa and is working on this. “My priority is Namibia and then if it’s confirmed we will see about an extension in the Orange Basin on the other side.”

Shell

Shell CEO Wael Sawan also faced questions on the company’s work in Namibia. The company has drilled four exploration wells and an appraisal in a short period, he noted.

“This is a different paced Shell than you have seen in the past,” he said. “What we see right now is encouraging,” he said, including a flow test in May.

“Even if the volumes are there, we need to see how the subsurface behaves in different parts of the field, to understand porosities and permeabilities,” Sawan said. This will help “assure ourselves that any development there, if we proceed with one, is economically attractive to meet our threshold and expectations.”

The coming months will reveal more about Shell’s plans for Namibia, he said.

The CEO did highlight Shell’s institutional knowledge about the Atlantic Margin. “Namibia is in an advantaged position,” he said, with the company having experience in Nigeria, the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.

“We’re actually bringing that capacity and capability to bear in Namibia and drilling some of the lowest cost wells and the fastest being drilled. I’m very proud of what the team is doing there.”

