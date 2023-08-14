Minnow extends Namibia licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Minnow extends Namibia licence

In March, Global said the Marula prospect may contain 411 million barrels, under an unrisked gross prospective resource. Welwitschia Deep may hold 881mn barrels.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/08/2023, 7:58 am Updated: 14/08/2023, 10:21 am
Namibia has approved Global Petroleum to move into a first renewal phase at its PEL 94 area, in the Walvis Basin.

The licence will now run from September 2023 to September 2025 and involves commitments on exploration. Global must acquire, process and interpret 2,000 km of 3D seismic. It has agreed to a contingent well based on the seismic results.

The company had expected to extend the first phase by one year. Agreeing to the two-year renewal is a “successful outcome”, Global said. This should be a “major boost” in its efforts to secure a farm out.

“We are very pleased to enter the next phase of PEL 94 with the prospectivity intact and the flexibility which a two-year term gives to us and our partners,” said Global CEO Peter Hill.

Typically companies entering a first renewal are required to relinquish a 50% stake in the licence. The Ministry of Mines and Energy has waived this condition. Global said that as a result it has retained its two primary prospects, Marula and Welwitschia Deep, in addition to leads in the east of the licence.

Australia’s Global has a 78% stake in PEL 94, while state-owned Namcor has 17% and Aloe Investments Two Hundred and Two has a 5% carry.

The Australian minnow had previously also held PEL 29, which expired in December 2020.

First up

Global and partners must provide a guarantee, linked to minimum exploration spending. The company said it was working with the ministry to reach an agreement on what this would be.

The Australian minnow said in November 2022 that it had agreed to back an environmental impact assessment (EIA) with Searcher Geodata. The seismic company is planning to carry out a multi-client 3D survey in the Walvis Basin in 2023.

Searcher recently completed seismic acquisition in the Orange Basin, home to the major discoveries by Shell and TotalEnergies.

Updated at 10:21 am to clarify contingent well commitment. 

