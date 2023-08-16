Plans to offer grid ‘amnesty’ for up to 8GW of projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Plans to offer grid ‘amnesty’ for up to 8GW of projects

By Andrew Dykes
16/08/2023, 7:59 am
Wind turbines and the pylons that carry their electricity on the Causeymire, Caithness
Wind turbines and the pylons that carry their electricity on the Causeymire, Caithness

Ofgem and National Grid have set out plans to free up to 8GW of grid connection capacity from slow-moving developers, without incurring penalties.

Both groups published letters on Tuesday in response to a proposed Transmission Entry Capacity (TEC) Amnesty, which would allow contracted projects who have applied to the scheme to terminate or reduce their agreement without the usual fees.

NGESO confirmed around 50 projects have applied, with the cohort expected to remove or delay up to 8GW of generation from the queue, freeing up space for other schemes to progress.

“This therefore represents a clear opportunity to release capacity which is no longer required sooner than it otherwise would be, helping to improve connection timescales for customers,” Ofgem noted in its response.

The regulator said removing these projects would offer “clarity” on connections and works that can be stopped and would allow NGESO to provide other customers with “more timely” connection offers.

It pointed to the “significant” existing queue, in which over 340GW of new generation plants hold connection agreements.

Moreover, over 40% of all new generation capacity holding transmission connection agreements today have connection dates of 2030 or beyond – some as late as 2037.

NGESO asked for confirmation from Ofgem of its approach of not applying a Cancellation Charge, which deviates from the current framework set out in the Connection and Use of System Code (CUSC).

It also asked for protection for consumers who could face greater costs owing to the lack of recovered of cancellation charges.

Transmission operators would also be required to provide justification for each project terminated of any spend greater than £1m.

The process is expected to be time-limited until 30th September 2024 to grant NGESO sufficient time to facilitate the processing.

It comes a wider offensive by ESO and the regulator to tackle slow grid connections in a bid to ensure the system can meet ambitious decarbonisation targets.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts