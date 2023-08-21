Kinetiko boosts resources ahead of JV drilling plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Kinetiko boosts resources ahead of JV drilling plans

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/08/2023, 2:47 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Kinetiko EnergyKinetiko Energy has proved up gas resources in South Africa as it aims to begin development work shortly.
Picture shows; Amersfoort. South Africa. Supplied by Kinetiko Energy Date; Unknown

Australia-listed Kinetiko Energy has reported a 20% increase in 2C contingent resources, with the opportunity for more, in South Africa.

The company reported net gas reserves of 3.1 billion cubic feet with 2C contingent resources reaching 3 trillion cubic feet. Kinetiko has also reported 2U prospective resources of 5.8 tcf.

The reserves figure was based on an initial area covering 6.8 square km. The company based its update on a report from Sproule, dated August 14.

Kinetiko CEO Nick de Blocq said the announcement was “one of the most significant and exciting moments in Kinetiko’s corporate journey to date in South Africa. It should be well understood that the maiden gas reserve was issued on the basis of a very small project.”

The area – 6.8 square km – covers around 0.2% of the company’s holdings, he said. The coal-bed methane (CBM) Amersfoort field is in Mpumalanga.

“Each time Kinetiko adds commercial production plans within its exploration rights, it will be able to grow Reserve Certifications by eventual orders of magnitude”, he said. The company sees “increasingly positive economics driven by deeper wells in the south with potentially higher flow rates, and larger gas contents and better geophysical properties of the sediments to the north”.

Kinetiko has a 49% stake in Afro Energy, while Badimo Gas holds the remaining 51%. The Australian listed company is working on a plan to acquire 100% in Afro Energy by buying Badimo through an all-stock transaction.

Local demand

Afro Energy is working on plan for an initial 30 well cluster on the 6.8 square km in question, through its joint venture with Industrial Development Corp. (IDC).

The SPV0 project would involve 10 wells on the ER 271 area, producing to a single 5,000 tonne per year LNG train. The aim is to have 30 wells producing, to three LNG trains, by late 2025. Drilling on an initial five wells is due to start in September this year.

In Kinetiko’s recent quarterly report it said that FFS Refiners and Grüner Energy had expressed interest in securing gas supplies. Sasol is also working on securing gas supplies from Kinetiko. The petrochemical company would like to replace coal as a feedstock at Secunda.

The news had been heavily trailed to the media and investors. Some of the chatter erroneously drew in Kibo Energy. As a result, Kibo issued a rejoinder saying it was not connected to Kinetiko.

