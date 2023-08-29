Ahead of trial, Orrön faces threat of higher penalty for war crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Ahead of trial, Orrön faces threat of higher penalty for war crimes

The prosecutor has proposed three different amounts in the past five years, Orrön said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/08/2023, 4:29 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© SYSTEMPost Thumbnail

Sweden has increased its claim against Orrön Energy for alleged historic links to war crimes in Sudan. Orrön is the successor to Lundin Group.

The trial is due to begin on September 5, according to the Swedish Prosecution Authority. The prosecutors now claim 2.38 billion krona ($217.6 million).

The previous claim was 1.39bn krona ($127mn).

Orrön said it “strongly disputes” the prosecutor’s methodology and amount claimed. The company said it does “not see any circumstances in which the claim for forfeiture could become payable as there is no legal basis for this claim and no grounds for allegations of wrongdoing by any former company representative”.

The company went on to say any payment could only be imposed after a final conclusion from the court.

The prosecutor has proposed three different amounts in the past five years, Orrön said.

The company expects the court to provide a full acquittal of the independents and dismissal of the forfeiture claims.

The prosecutors, last week, said the trial would focus on two representatives of Lundin Oil. The two are Ian H Lundin and Alex Schneiter, chairman and CEO respectively of the company.

The alleged wrongdoing took place between 1999 and 2003.

The hearing will take around two and a half years, they said, concluding in early 2026. The prosecution case will be set out from September 7 to November 8, under Stockholm District Court case number: B 11304-14.

Lundin sold off most of the company company in mid-2022 to Aker BP.

Sale risks

Eight NGOs in Sweden filed a complaint with the OECD National Contact Point (NCP) in Norway last year, targeting Aker. The NGOs say the purchaser failed to provide a correct analysis on the risks and it could undermine chances of remediation. The NCP accepted the case in May.

Swedwatch, one of the NGOs, said the sale diminished the prospects of justice for “thousands of people” in Sudan who are living with the “consequences of the civil war [and] are at risk of remaining uncompensated”.

The case focuses on Lundin’s presence in Block 5A. In 1999, the Sudanese armed forces worked in the area to “take control of the area and create the necessary preconditions for Lundin Oil’s oil exploration”, the prosecutors have argued.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts