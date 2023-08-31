Azule, Equinor sign PSA for Angola area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Azule, Equinor sign PSA for Angola area

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/08/2023, 11:57 am
© Supplied by Azule EnergyAzule and Equinor have signed a PSA to explore Block 31/21 off Angola
Azule Energy and Equinor have signed a production-sharing agreement (PSA) in Angola for Block 31/21.

Work in the licence may be able to take advantage of existing infrastructure in adjacent Block 31, Azule said. BP controlled Block 31 until the company merged its local entity with Eni, creating Azule.

Operating the block with a 50% stake will be Azule, the company reported. The licence covers 4,500 square km in the deepwaters of the Lower Congo Basin. Equinor will have the remaining 50%. Equinor also holds a stake in Block 31.

It is 170 km offshore. Azule said the licence has 12 discoveries already and with exploration potential remaining.

The companies signed the PSA with Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG).

Under the agreement, the companies will drill one exploration well in the initial five-year exploration period.

“The signature of the PSA for Block 31/21 expands Azule’s operatorship position in this proven and well-known petroleum system where Azule Energy had great exploration success and discovered major oil accumulations in adjacent blocks,” said Adriano Mongini, Azule Energy CEO.

“Azule Energy is very proud to reinforce its position as a strategic partner of Angola and as the largest independent equity producer of oil and gas in the country.”

Azule said this was the first exploration block it had signed up to since its establishment in August 2022.

Making bids

Eni and Equinor signed the initial bid for Block 31/21 in April last year. At the same time, TotalEnergies submitted a bid for Block 16/21.

Angola offered blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza basins to a shortlist of 13 companies in February 2022.

On Block 31, there are four producing oilfields in the northeast, via the PSVM FPSO. It started producing in December 2012

PSVM consists of four oil fields – Plutão, Saturno, Vénus and Marte – all discovered between 2002 and 2004 in water depths of up to 2,000 metres, in the North East part of Block 31. Equinor’s equity interest in the block is 13.33%.

