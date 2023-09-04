Eni sells down Nigerian onshore to local player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eni sells down Nigerian onshore to local player

These four OMLs attributed 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Eni net in 2022.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/09/2023, 9:26 am Updated: 04/09/2023, 9:52 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EniEni is selling its NAOC unit to Oando
Picture shows; NAOC. Nigeria. Supplied by Eni Date; 15/12/2018

Eni has struck a deal to sell its onshore unit in Nigeria to a local company, Oando, for an undisclosed sum.

The Italian company said it was selling Nigerian Agip Oil Co. (NAOC) to Oando. NAOC has stakes in four onshore blocks, OMLs 60, 61, 62 and 63.

Eni is the operator of the four OMLs with a 20% stake. Oando has 20% in these areas and NNPC E&P has the remaining 60%.

Oando group CEO Wale Tinubu said the deal would “unlock unparalleled opportunities for us to re-align expectations, enhance efficiency, optimise resource allocation, and significantly increase production. Furthermore, it is in alignment with our strategy of acquiring, enhancing, appraising, and efficiently developing reserves.”

These four OMLs attributed 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Eni net in 2022. Production goes to the Obiafu-Obrikom plant and the Brass terminal.

Eni exports a substantial amount of the gas production from the licences to the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) plant, in which the company has a 10.4%. More of the gas goes to the Okpai plant and another open cycle plant in Rivers State.

Work in the area focuses on workovers to mitigate mature field decline. The companies have also been working on new compressors for the production of gas and cutting flaring.

NAOC also has the Okpai 1 and 2 power plants, with 960 MW of capacity, and two onshore exploration areas, OPL 282 and 135. It has a 90% and 48% stake respectively in these exploration licences.

Oando said it would gain 40 discovered fields, of which 24 are producing. The transaction also covers 12 production stations, 1,490 km of pipelines and three gas processing plants.

Holding on

NAOC also has a 5% stake in the Shell-led onshore joint venture. However, Eni is not selling this stake to Oando.

Eni will also retain Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE) and Agip Energy and Natural Resources (AENR). These units work in the deep- and shallow waters respectively.

The Italian company continues to operate in Nigeria, it said, with a focus on offshore activities.

The sale is in line with Eni’s 2023-26 plan. The company said it would continue to divest assets “that can offer greater value and opportunities to new owners”.

Closing of the sale is subject to approval from local and regulatory authorities, it said.

Eni – and other international majors – have been selling down mature onshore assets in Nigeria for some time. The company sold off its stake in OML 17, alongside TotalEnergies and Shell, in 2021 to Heirs Holding.

For Oando, the purchase will increase its reserves from 503.3 million boe to 996.2mn boe.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts