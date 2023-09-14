Capricorn sharpens Egypt production focus, despite receivable woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn sharpens Egypt production focus, despite receivable woes

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/09/2023, 10:21 am
Capricorn Energy is stripping down its operational profile to focus on Egypt, but bills owed to the company are mounting in the North African state.

Following some poor exploration results in Egypt, the company has opted to accelerate the transfer of operatorship to its partner. This will leave it focused on managing production, which is facing some operational challenges of its own.

The company reported revenue of $98 million for the first half, based on an oil price of $78.56 per barrel of oil equivalent and $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet of gas.

Over the six month period, the accounts receivable from Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC) have increased from $97mn to $144mn. Of this amount, $113mn are overdue.

Capricorn has warned it is watching the receivables closely. Its capital expenditure plans are “being monitored to match incoming receipts”, it said.

Former TransGlobe Energy head Randy Neely became CEO of Capricorn in June. The executive said the company was “on its way to becoming a much leaner organisation, focused on tight cost control, shareholder returns and maximising value from our Egypt portfolio”.

Capricorn’s former leadership had attempted to carry out a merger with Israel’s NewMed Energy. Shareholder opposition forced change, with a new talk of returning cash.

Capricorn carried out a review earlier this year and has already paid back $575mn to shareholders. Neely said there would be a further special dividend in October of $100mn.

It has net cash of $176mn.

Production plans

Capex in the first half was $77mn, of which $49mn was in Egypt. For the full year, capex will reach $117-127mn.

“We have also achieved a material reduction in ongoing G&A, matching costs to the scale and priorities of the business and made significant progress in exiting all non-Egypt licences to focus capital and internal resources on the Egyptian portfolio,” he said.

As part of its plans to cut costs, Capricorn has opted to accelerate the handover of operatorship on its exploration assets in Egypt to partner Cheiron Petroleum.

“This will allow the company to focus its limited internal technical resources on production and development,” Neely said.

Production during the first half to Capricorn averaged 31,500 boe per day. The company encountered a number of operational challenges in Egypt.

It started up the Teen project, several months late. It warned production would be at the lower end of guidance for the year, of 32,000-36,000 boepd.

Capricorn is exiting its assets outside Egypt, including in the North Sea and Mauritania.

