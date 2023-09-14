Wood Mac finds ‘no major country is on track to meet their 2030 emissions reduction goals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Wood Mac finds ‘no major country is on track to meet their 2030 emissions reduction goals’

By Ryan Duff
14/09/2023, 11:00 am
© Supplied by NSTAUK Energy Transition
Wood Mackenzie has said “no major country is on track to meet their 2030 emissions reduction goals” following a recent report.

The analyst firm has released its ‘Energy Transition Outlook 2023’ report which states the average annual capital expenditure needed to reach net zero will be $2.7 trillion (£2.16t).

Of the necessary capex forecast between 2030 and 2050, 79% will need to go towards “Power and renewables” while upstream oil and gas investment will account for 7%.

The remaining cash will go towards the power grid, electric vehicle infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon capture utilisation and storage, and M&M.

The analysts found that between 2010 and 2022 average annual capex was $2 trillion with 57% of spending going towards upstream oil and gas.

Simon Flowers, chairman and chief analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said:“Net zero pledges now cover 88% of annual global emissions. But no major country is on track to meet their 2030 emissions reduction goals, let alone net zero.

“Policy landscape is shifting to direct incentives and targeted support to accelerate the development of new technologies, but countries need to urgently address obstacles including permitting restrictions and constraints in the electricity supply chain.”

The Wood Mac chairman added: “The supply of low-carbon energy has grown by a third since 2015, but the world’s energy demand has grown much faster with rising incomes and populations.

“The good news is that sustainability is alive and kicking, spurred on by policy including the introduction of the US Inflation Reduction Act and Europe’s REPowerEU.

“Achieving 1.5C is going to be extremely challenging, but it is possible and greatly depends on actions taken this decade.”

To meet the 1.5-degree target, urgent action is required now to build low carbon power supply and infrastructure at a fast pace, according to Prakash Sharma, vice president of scenarios and technologies research at Wood Mackenzie, and lead author of the Energy Transition Outlook 2023 report.

The report outlines that only the UK and European Union “come close to meeting the 2030 emissions reduction targets.”

In Wood Mac’s base case, energy-related emissions will peak in 2027 and fall roughly 25% by 2050 from 2019 levels.

The report shows that low-carbon energy’s share of final consumption will grow to 14% by 2030 and 28% by 2050.

Currently low carbon supply accounts for 42% of power generation, under Wood Mac’s base case this is expected to rise to 78% by 2050.

The share of wind and solar increases from 13% today to over 53%, while total power demand doubles, according to the forecast.

Mr Sharma said: “Electricity will become the largest energy market, overtaking oil and gas as a fast-response, low-cost, and efficient energy source.”

It is worth noting that fossil fuels account for 69% of end-use energy demand in 2023, and in the base case, this will fall to 53% by 2050, triggered by greater end-use efficiency and electrification.

Mr Sharma said: “Oil and gas still have a role to play as part of a managed transition. There will be a natural depletion as low and zero-carbon options develop but supply still needs to be replenished as we move towards net zero.”

