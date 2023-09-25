Egypt sets out 23 block offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Egypt sets out 23 block offering

The EUG update put the hydrocarbon potential in the Western Desert at 132 million barrels of oil equivalent, from 28 leads. In the Gulf of Suez, this increases to 540mn barrels of resources from 27 leads.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/09/2023, 2:31 pm Updated: 25/09/2023, 2:43 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EUGEgypt's bid round offering from EGPC and Ganope
Two state-backed Egyptian companies have launched a bid round, covering 23 blocks in the Western Desert, Eastern Desert, Gulf of Suez and Red Sea. Picture shows; Egypt 2023 bid round. Egypt. Supplied by EUG Date; 25/09/2023

Two state-backed Egyptian companies have launched a bid round, covering 23 blocks in the Western Desert, Eastern Desert, Gulf of Suez and Red Sea.

The Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC) and South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Co. (Ganope) issued their invitation to potential bidders via the Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG).

The EUG provides a range of information on the blocks available, in addition to terms and the model agreement. Companies must be members of EUG to participate.

The bid round closes on February 25, 2024.

EGPC is offering five blocks in the Western Desert, while Ganope offers five. According to EUG, companies have drilled 41 wells in the area, while there is 6,330 square km of 3D seismic and 17,915 line km. EGPC is also offering two blocks in the Eastern Desert.

Furthermore, TGS and Ganope have launched an enhanced full tensor gravity gradiometry (eFTG) multi-client survey in Upper Egypt.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Suez, EGPC is offering three blocks and Ganope four. Previous owners have drilled 139 wells, with 9,070 line km and 8,183 square km of seismic.

The last four blocks are in the Red Sea, from Ganope. Only seven wells have been drilled in the area, while there is 8,015 square km of 3D and 7,425 km of 2D.

The EUG update put the hydrocarbon potential in the Western Desert at 132 million barrels of oil equivalent, from 28 leads. In the Gulf of Suez, this increases to 540mn barrels of resources from 27 leads.

The exploration period runs for a maximum of seven years, although the offer notes say a shorter term is preferable. This period is divided into phases of not more than three years.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts