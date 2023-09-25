Worley lands North Sea contract extension with Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Worley lands North Sea contract extension with Harbour

By Andrew Dykes
25/09/2023, 2:45 pm
The Judy North Sea platform
Talbot will be tied back to Harbour's Judy platform.

Worley has secured a contract extension with Harbour Energy to provide engineering services supporting major North Sea upstream projects.

Writing on LinkedIn, Worley’s VP for operations Kirsten Oliver said the group was happy to announce a two-year extension to its engineering and construction services contract with the London-listed upstream group (LON:HBR).

Ms Oliver said it would allow Worley (ASX:WOR) to complete execution of current projects, including work on the Talbot and Affleck tie backs.

As well as extending the production forecast and lifespan of the Judy facility, Ms Oliver said it would support “ongoing security of supply for the UK domestic market.”

“I’m delighted that our relationship has been secured to work with Harbour Energy and align with Worley Global offshore strategy of delivering value,” she added.

Business development director Joni White said the extension was “great news for our Aberdeen team.”

Worley has been approached for comment.

Harbour received approval to proceed with the 18-million-barrel Talbot subsea development in March, with production due online in late 2024.

The plan for the field includes a three-well subsea development tied back to the Harbour-operated Judy platform, around 10 miles to the northwest. Production will be routed back to the platform via a new subsea production flowline and umbilical carrying power, communications, hydraulic supply, methanol and chemicals.

That was followed this month by approval for the NEO Energy-backed Affleck development. Located 178 miles south-east of Aberdeen, Affleck will also be a tie-back to Judy, with production co-mingled and brought to the platform via the new Talbot pipeline.

Beginning operation in the middle of 2009, Affleck produced 4.3 million barrels before it was wound up, and the new project will repurpose the two wells formerly in use.

According to NEO’s environmental statement, the development will produce mostly oil, reaching a peak of some 5,218 barrels per day, tailing to 1,244 barrels per day in 2037 alongside some residual gas.

