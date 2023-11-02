Crystal Amber takes parting shot at ‘time consuming and stressful’ Hurricane Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Crystal Amber takes parting shot at ‘time consuming and stressful’ Hurricane Energy

"Market participants had written off Hurricane Energy as little more than an embarrassment"
By Allister Thomas
02/11/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Hurricane Energyhurricane energy

Activist investor Crystal Amber Fund (AIM: CRS) has taken a scathing parting shot at West of Shetland operator Hurricane Energy after exiting its shareholding.

Crystal Amber was an early backer of the firm, saying in 2015 that “if things go according to plan, Hurricane will be capitalised in the billions, not in the low hundred millions”.

Ultimately, the Guernsey-based fund achieved nothing close to those figures for its near 30% ownership of Hurricane (as of start of 2022), which later saw its resources hugely downgraded.

However CRS said it has still achieved value for its shares which “could have only been dreamt of” at the start of 2022.

“Since the adoption of the new investing policy, the most time consuming and perhaps jointly, the most stressful holding for the Investment Manager was Hurricane Energy,” it said.

“Nevertheless, despite the significant operational risk of being a single oil well, single pump producer, a difficult executive team and the imposition of the energy profits levy, the Manager succeeded in not only significantly reducing the risk of the investment but achieved cash returns of a magnitude that perhaps could have only been dreamt of at the beginning of 2022.”

The Guernsey-based fund was a vocal critic of the board, including later plans to restructure which would have wiped out shareholder value.

Earlier this year Hurricane Energy was bought by Prax Exploration, delivering a boost to CRS.

At the start of 2022, Crystal Amber held nearly 30% of Hurricane Energy shares, with a carrying value of £23m.

Following the sale to Prax Exploration in June, the fund received £34.7m. Further contingencies could see it receive a total of £72m.

Crystal Amber adopted a plan in March 2022 to monetise its portfolio.

“Hurricane Energy is an example of the Investment Manager’s determination to fight for Shareholders when necessary and the financial reward in doing so,” the fund added.

“Shareholders will recall the 2021 judgement from the High Court which prevented a 95% dilution for ordinary shareholders which the Hurricane Energy management had sought to push through.

“Whilst market participants had written off Hurricane Energy as little more than an embarrassment, the Investment Manager, with its long standing and deep technical knowledge, fought and succeeded in blocking the restructuring.

“Without the Company’s intervention, Shareholders would have been deprived of any meaningful exposure to this improvement in the Company’s fortunes.”

Prax Exploration said, following its takeover of Hurricane, it plans to expand its portfolio in the North Sea six-fold through further acquisitions.

The wider group is a major supplier of petroleum products in the UK, and Hurricane was among a “handful of names” on a shortlist for it to go into upstream and diversify the portfolio.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts