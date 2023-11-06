Rhino files for Orange Basin exploration plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Rhino files for Orange Basin exploration plan

The company holds Block 2914B, next to Shell’s Block 2914A. Galp is to the north, at PEL 83, where it intends to begin drilling on the Mopane complex this month.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/11/2023, 10:07 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Namibian PresidencyMan stands at podium in front of Nampower signs
Picture shows; Namibian President Hage Geingob. Namibia. Supplied by Namibian Presidency Date; 25/11/2021

Privately owned Rhino Resources has set out an application to drill up to 10 wells in Namibia’s keenly watched Orange Basin.

The company holds Block 2914B, next to Shell’s Block 2914A. Galp is to the north, at PEL 83, where it intends to begin drilling on the Mopane complex this month. The Hercules rig has arrived offshore Namibia recently.

The nearest discovery to the company’s block is less than 20 km away.

Rhino’s block covers 5,338 square km. It is 140 km offshore and has water depths ranging from 200 to 1,800 metres.

Rhino is taking the first step towards drilling. The company must acquire an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA), as part of it its environmental clearance certificate. SLR Environmental Consulting is carrying out the ESIA.

SLR is holding public meetings, in Luderitz on November 14 and Walvis Bay on November 15. The consultants have identified 275 parties that may be interested in the process, including governments, fishing operators and environmental NGOs.

The company has not provided any information on timing of exploration in Block 2914B.

Rhino says it has been working in Namibia for more than a decade. It has a 75% stake in Block 2914A, also known as PEL 85. The company bought a 20% stake from Namcor, which retains a 10% carry.

Local Korres Investments, a unit of a diamond company, has the remaining 15% stake in Block 2914A. Rhino has not provided a public comment but would likely seek a farm-out before committing to its two-well plan.

Cretaceous

The company designed and funded a 3D seismic survey in 2022, covering 1,700 square km. Early analysis of the seismic “gives confidence in the multiple play types identified and the abundance of drillable prospects”.

A first step would be to drill, and test, a two-well exploration programme.

A Namcor farm-out brochure, from 2019, on the licence noted HRT Participações em Petróleo had shot 3D seismic on the block in 2012. The seismic found potential Cretaceous turbidite targets, it said, with which Shell has had some success.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts