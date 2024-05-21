Exxon, Shell are said to weigh bids for Galp Namibia stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Exxon, Shell are said to weigh bids for Galp Namibia stake

By Bloomberg
21/05/2024, 2:43 pm
© BloombergA sign above the Galp Energia SGPS SA booth on day two of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The Web Summit runs from 1-4 November. Photographer: Zed Jameson/Bloomberg
A sign above the Galp Energia SGPS SA booth on day two of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The Web Summit runs from 1-4 November. Photographer: Zed Jameson/Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil Corp. and Shell Plc are among energy giants evaluating bids for a stake in Galp Energia SGPS SA’s major oil field offshore Namibia, according to people familiar with the matter.

TotalEnergies SE and Equinor ASA are also among those considering acquiring the 40% stake Galp is seeking to sell in the Mopane discovery, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Based on Galp’s recent “in place” estimates for 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Mopane complex, the entire discovery could be worth around $20 billion, or potentially more, some of the people said. The Portuguese firm said in an April filing that the oil estimate is before drilling additional exploration and appraisal wells.

Galp, which is working with a financial adviser to sell half of its 80% holding in the asset, has called for first round bids in mid-June, according to the people. Shares of Galp were up 2.2% at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday in Lisbon, putting it on track for the biggest daily gain in about a month and giving the company a market value of €15.2 billion ($16.5 billion).

Deliberations are in the early stages and other bidders could emerge, while the Lisbon-based company could also decide to retain the stake if it cannot reach a final agreement with any of the parties, the people said.

Representatives for Galp, Shell, Exxon and Equinor declined to comment. A spokesperson for TotalEnergies didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Galp shares jumped 21% after the company said in April that a well test “potentially” indicated Mopane could be an important commercial find in Namibia following the completion of the first phase of its exploration.

Galp’s oil finds have added to discoveries drilled off the southwest African nation, with Shell and TotalEnergies also finding oil in the area in the past two years. The finds are helping to turn the sparsely populated country into a hotspot for exploration. While no fields have yet been given the green light for development, hopes are high in the country that an economic boom similar to that seen in Guyana could follow.

Officials from Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy and state oil company Namcor visited Guyana late last year seeking advice about oil developments, while Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies, recently drew parallels between the two countries.

Galp is the operator of the Mopane license area with an 80% stake. Namcor, or National Petroleum Corp. of Namibia, and Custos each hold 10% stakes.

Recommended for you

Tags