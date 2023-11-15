Buchan Offshore Wind consortium completes site investigation for 1GW ScotWind project

The consortium behind the Buchan Offshore Wind project has completed its site investigations for its 1GW floating offshore wind farm in the Northeast of Scotland.

Secured as part of the ScotWind leasing round in early 2022, the Buchan floating wind scheme will be built in the NE8 lease area around 45 miles northeast of Fraserburgh, with a total capacity of around 1GW.

Ocean Infinity began the surveying process in April this year, using the Normand Superior vessel to conclude the survey with cone penetration tests on the wind farm site.

The company said the objective of the survey campaign was to identify and quantify geotechnical and environmental characteristics of both the development site and the export cable route.

© Supplied by Buchan Offshore Wind

The findings will be assessed and used to support development of the project’s design and environmental assessment.

Buchan Offshore Wind project director Alasdair MacLeod said: “The completion of the offshore site investigation marks an important milestone within the development process, and we are looking forward to progressing Buchan Offshore Wind into its design phase.

“We welcome the open and engaged approach of local stakeholders, which was vital in ensuring the offshore survey could be completed safely and efficiently.”

The development team are now finalising exhibition material for public consultation events set to take place in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and St Combs from November 20th to 22nd.

© Supplied by BW Ideol

In July, the developers of the Buchan offshore wind project awarded a suite of new contracts worth more than £1.5m to a trio of Scottish businesses.

The three-way consortium behind Buchan, known as the Floating Energy Allyance, includes Glasgow and Edinburgh based BayWa r.e., Belgian offshore wind developer Elicio and floating wind technology developer BW Ideol.