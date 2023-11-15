Tullow cuts production hopes, boosts bond buybacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Tullow cuts production hopes, boosts bond buybacks

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/11/2023, 2:48 pm
President Akufo-Addo launching Jubilee South East

Tullow Oil has cut its production outlook for the year, citing challenges at its Jubilee South East (JSE) project in Ghana.

The company reported that it now expected net production to be “marginally below” its guidance of 58,000-60,000 barrels per day of oil. It blamed challenges at JSE for delays and “reduced water injection”. Despite this, the company said it expected higher water injection rates should resolve the problem by the end of 2023.

Tullow did not provide current production volumes. In the first half of the year, its net working interest was 53,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Ashley Kelty, of Panmure Gordon, noted the statement was “quite light on detail, but production appears to be falling sharply” given the guidance reduction.

Kosmos Energy, reporting earlier this month, said Jubilee production had averaged 95,900 bpd in the third quarter. This, it said, was up 32% from the previous quarter. Furthermore, gross production at Jubilee has reached 100,000 bpd, with the start up of three production wells in the third quarter.

Kosmos did note that two water injection wells had been delayed but were now online. As such, the US company reported a “slower ramp-up in Jubilee production”. For Kosmos, this delay will see one cargo that had been planned for the fourth quarter of this year deferred into early 2024.

A note from Peel Hunt said the Jubilee production would have no impact on Tullow’s lifting this year.

Bond business

Despite the production challenge, Tullow has seen its finances improving. It expects to produce $50mn more of free cash flow this year, as a result of Gabon sales and deferrals in capital expenditure. The company also recently announced a $400 million debt facility with Glencore.

Tullow has also taken steps to buy up more of its bonds that were due in 2025 and 2026. It aims to buy $300mn of the first tranche and up to $100mn in the second.

The Glencore deal provides liquidity to help Tullow pay down debt, although it comes at a high price.

“The wider refinancing continues, and while the overall cost of the debt has increased, the maturity of the debt has been extended, which takes pressure off the balance sheet in the near term,” Kelty said. “Overall debt levels remain very high, and while higher commodity prices will help FCF generation, there is little scope for growth over the longer term in the core portfolio.”

Tullow bought back $167mn of its notes in June, paying only $100mn. Standard & Poor’s cut Tullow’s rating following the purchase, downgrading the notes to CCC+, which is seen as speculative. Tullow has offered a minimum purchase price of 89.125% of the bonds’ value, via a Dutch auction.

When it bought the bonds back in June, it offered a minimum price of 55.5%.

