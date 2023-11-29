Equinor strikes sale on Nigerian asset with local buyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

Equinor strikes sale on Nigerian asset with local buyer

“Chappal Energies is a committed Nigerian-owned energy company with the ambition to develop the assets further, contributing to the Nigerian economy for years to come.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/11/2023, 3:15 pm Updated: 29/11/2023, 3:26 pm
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoThe Equinor sign at its headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway.
Equinor has agreed to sell its Nigerian assets to a local company, Chappal Energies, for an undisclosed amount.

The Norwegian company has a 53.85% stake in OML 128. This gives it a unitised 20.21% stake in the Agbami oilfield, which Chevron operates.

Equinor is selling its local unit, Equinor Nigeria Energy Co. (ENEC), to Chappal.

“Nigeria has been an important part of Equinor’s international portfolio over the past 30 years. This transaction realises value and is in line with Equinor’s strategy to optimise its international oil and gas portfolio and focus on core areas,” said Equinor’s head of Africa, Nina Koch.

“Chappal Energies is a committed Nigerian-owned energy company with the ambition to develop the assets further, contributing to the Nigerian economy for years to come.”

Equinor has reported equity production of 19,600 barrels per day from Agbami in the most recent quarter. Agbami started up in 2008 and has produced more than 1 billion barrels of oil.

Baton handover

Chappal managing director Ufoma Immanuel said the company was “excited to take over the baton” from Equinor.

“Value creation, environmental stewardship, and community engagement are at the heart of everything we do, and our social and development impact will be the most important measurement of our success,” he said. “We are confident in our ability to make a lasting impact and are committed to fostering sustainable growth and contributing to Nigeria’s economic prosperity now and in the future.”

Immanuel is also the CFO at Energy Link Infrastructure (ELI). Bill Higgs, who has previously worked at Genel Energy, is chair of Chappal.

Closing of the deal is subject to various conditions, including regulatory and contractual approval.

Majors have been selling off assets in Nigeria for some time. They have tended to focus on selling off onshore and shallow water projects. ExxonMobil is selling its onshore unit to Seplat Energy, for instance, and Eni is selling out to Oando.

Nigeria’s government has been slow to approve these plans. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has, at times, set out plans to pre-empt the sales and buy the assets itself.

A report in Bloomberg from September said Africa Oil’s Prime Oil and Gas had submitted a bid to Equinor for the Agbami stake.

