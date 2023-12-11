Tanzania approves a way forward for Tanga exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Tanzania approves a way forward for Tanga exploration

“We farmed out an interest to Afren and so we are delighted with what is a most positive and significant development and we look forward to working with our partner Octant in realising Tanga’s significant potential.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/12/2023, 2:51 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
President Hassan in a headscarf on the left with President Museveni on the right in a mask
Ugandan President Museveni talks to Tanzanian President Hassan on April 11 at the FID for the Lake Albert development

Octant Energy Tanzania and Petrodel Resources have reached a deal that will allow exploration to move ahead on the Tanga block.

Tanzania’s Ministry of Energy has approved the transfer of a 74% stake in the block to Octant. Afren Tanzania was previously the owner of the stake.

The previous consortium carried out a 3D seismic survey in 2013 on Tanga. Afren filed for insolvency in 2015. Petrodel and Octant now aim to reprocess the seismic, in the final three-year period.

“Petrodel had been a first mover in Tanzania and was awarded Tanga, Latham & Kimbiji exploration licences under competitive tender,” said Petrodel CEO Michael Prest.

“We farmed out an interest to Afren and so we are delighted with what is a most positive and significant development and we look forward to working with our partner Octant in realising Tanga’s significant potential.”

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp. (TPDC) has not yet responded to a request for confirmation on the agreement.

Nigeria’s Petrodel said Tanga had potential in Lower Cretaceous sands, Upper Cretaceous submarine fans, Eocene shelf sands and Miocene fluvial and deltaic sands. Previous mapping has identified both structural and stratigraphic traps.

Long time coming

Tanzania awarded licences to Petrodel in 2006. Tanga is in the north of Tanzania, with onshore and offshore areas.

Octant’s East Africa director, Jeremy Martin, started at the company in 2017. Previously, he had been East Africa manager for Afren.

A 2018 presentation from Octant noted the company was linked to Black Marlin Energy, which Octant’s founders sold to Afren in 2010. The licence covers 1,935 square km, it said, noting the presence of seeps at Pemba. Seismic has defined six prospects.

Local newspaper The Citizen reported a controversy in 2022, saying Petrodel planned to invest $100 million in the country. However, the Tanzanian regulator said the company had no valid licences in the East African state.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts